XR leads the Way in Mental Health Tech

A North East-based mental health business is revolutionising mental health care by harnessing cutting-edge technologies to provide faster, more effective treatment for thousands in need. With applications in treating anxiety, autism, ADHD, PTSD, and phobias, the process is backed by a decade of clinical research and boasts an impressive 94% success rate in achieving positive outcomes.

XR Therapeutics, based in Gateshead, is transforming mental health treatment by combining immersive technology with traditional therapeutic methods such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR). Led by CEO Billy Webber, XR Therapeutics aims to enhance the effectiveness of mental health care, reducing treatment times and improving the quality of life for those struggling with their mental health.

Webber who has more than 15 years of experience in the UK’s tech sector, has a passion to connect technology and healthcare to create impactful, scalable solutions. Previously the Chief Operating Officer of Sunderland’s Software City, he has a wealth of experience which he is using to drive XR Therapeutics’ technologies forward to help people with a wide variety of mental health conditions.

“We leverage immersive technology to make treatments like CBT and EMDR more efficient and effective,” explains Webber. “Instead of merely discussing challenges, patients can experience controlled scenarios. For example, for someone with social anxiety, a therapist can simulate a trip to a supermarket, adjusting factors like the number of people present, noise levels, and even the interaction with store staff. This helps patients confront their fears in a safe, customisable environment.”

The technology is built on over a decade of research from Newcastle University and the CNTW NHS Trust. Therapists control every element of the immersive scenario, tailoring it to the patient’s specific needs, which accelerates the therapeutic process. “What traditionally takes 8 to 16 sessions can now be achieved in just 2 to 3 sessions,” says Webber. This reduction in treatment time is a critical advancement, especially given the current pressures on the NHS and the growing mental health crisis.

Andy Hobson, from XR Therapeutics, likens the experience to that of a computer game, “Using the Unity gaming engine, we’ve created a fully simulated world where therapists control every detail – from who is in the scenario to how they behave. It’s this flexibility that makes our approach so much more effective than static video exposure.”

The company is already collaborating with multiple NHS trusts, including two in the North East and others in Sheffield and Manchester. They are also working with third-sector organisations such as the Percy Hedley Foundation and the Toby Henderson Trust.

“We’ve recently helped a patient who had a fear of heights and as he went into the session, he experienced all the physical symptoms of anxiety. After just two sessions, he was able to tolerate all the symptoms, he disproved a lot of his beliefs and his assumptions. He was also able to walk on bridges, go into high buildings, and really exceeded his own expectations, “said Webber.

XR Therapeutics is committed to growing its reach, both in the UK and internationally. “We are expanding rapidly,” adds Webber. “We have a small team of 14 and we all share the goal of ensuring that more and more people can benefit from our transformative technology. As the demand for mental health services grows, we’re proud to offer a solution that helps both patients and clinicians achieve better outcomes, faster.”