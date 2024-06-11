Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Lead New Man on Fire TV Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, known for his dynamic performances in “Aquaman” and the critically acclaimed HBO series “Watchmen,” has been cast as the lead in the upcoming “Man on Fire” TV series. This new adaptation is set to breathe fresh life into the character of John Creasy, previously portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2004 film adaptation.

The series, which will be available on Netflix, is based on the novels by A.J. Quinell. The storyline follows John Creasy, a former CIA operative turned bodyguard, who embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance after the kidnapping of a young girl he was hired to protect. Abdul-Mateen II’s portrayal is expected to bring a new depth to the complex character, blending intense action with emotional nuance.

Kyle Killen, known for his work on the “Fear Street” series, will serve as both writer and producer, ensuring that the adaptation stays true to the thrilling and emotional core of the source material. The series will span eight episodes, offering an in-depth exploration of Creasy’s character and his journey.

Abdul-Mateen II’s casting in “Man on Fire” adds another high-profile role to his rapidly expanding resume. Fresh off his Emmy-winning performance in “Watchmen” and his roles in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Candyman,” Abdul-Mateen II continues to establish himself as a versatile and compelling actor in Hollywood​ (Yahoo)​​ (Yahoo)​.

Fans of the original film and the novels will be eager to see how this new series interprets the beloved story, while newcomers can look forward to a gripping tale of redemption and revenge, brought to life by a talented cast and creative team.

