Yokohama now stocking its range of hobby tyres for classic cars

Tyres combine modern performance with period looks

Some of the company’s iconic brands revived for today’s use

Premium Japanese tyre manufacturer, Yokohama, is now stocking a range of hobby tyres which are specially designed for the unique demands of classic cars and their owners.

Reviving some of the company’s iconic heritage brands, Yokohama’s range incorporates modern technology and performance, yet retains the classic style and design from the 1960s and beyond.

“Tyre design and manufacturing techniques have evolved significantly over the last 50 years or so,” explains David Seward, managing director, Yokohama HPT Ltd. “With the launch of our hobby tyre range for classic cars, owners will be able to fit tyres that offer modern levels of performance, giving great comfort, grip and longevity. However, with classic styling the tyres will help owners retain that all-important period correct look.”

The first tyre in the new range, the G.T Special Y350, heralds back to 1967 when the original brand was launched and was the first within Yokohama’s range to feature radial tyre technology. Ideally suited for use on historic Japanese and European cars from the 1960s and 1970s, the tyre is now available in 14” and 15” sizes.

Originally fitted by the factory on the 911 Carrera Turbo (930), the Yokohama ADVAN A008P is the ideal fitment for some of the finest cars to come off the production lines in Stuttgart. The revived classic is now available with ‘N0’ marking in classic sizes, 245/45ZR16 and 205/55ZR16 for rear and front fitments.

Available in sizes from 10” to 15”, the legendary ADVAN HF Type-D 008 is the third classic tyre available in the Yokohama range designed to meet the requirements of modern classics from the 80s and 90s.

Meanwhile the final tyre now available in the range, is Yokohama’s classic A539 pattern which is available in sizes from 12” to 15” with popular fitments available to suit a wide range of classics.

To find out more about Yokohama’s entire range of tyres for both modern and classic cars, visit www.yokohama.co.uk.