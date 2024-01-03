Yorkshire based goat’s milk producer celebrates double figure awards

A Yorkshire based goat’s milk producer is celebrating a record 2023 with an impressive collection of awards including several coveted Great Taste stars.

St Helen’s Farm at Seaton Ross near York was founded 38 years ago and is the UK’s largest goat’s milk producer, with products including fresh milk, yogurts, cheese, and butter. The company’s handcrafted products are stocked in major supermarkets and have been awarded further recognition for their quality and taste – 13 accolades in total in the last 12 months alone.

Head of Marketing, Katy Gray said: “As a team, we believe wholeheartedly in the quality of our products – it begins from the ground up, quite literally thanks to our circular farming process and dedicated staff caring for the goats as well as those in production. To see this acknowledged by so many industry experts is humbling and a real honour.”

The accolades awarded in 2023 include an impressive six Great Taste stars, a gold and bronze award at the International Cheese Awards, and a gold in the Great British Food Awards.

Katy continued: “Almost every one of our products was recognised with an award this year, some on an international level, and it’s really testament to our focus on quality, consistency and deliciously different dairy.”

St Helen’s Farm has been back in the hands of original owners Angus and Kathleen Wielkopolski since December 2021 and has dedicated time and financial resources to supporting the local community, as well as national causes such as Hope For Justice.

List of awards:

Great Taste Awards Mild Cheese * Mature Cheese * Butter * Semi Skimmed ** Whole milk * Great Yorkshire Show Semi Skimmed Milk Silver Natural Yogurt Gold International Cheese Awards Mature Cheese 2kg block Gold Nantwich Natural Yogurt Silver Global Cheese Awards Mild cheese Silver Mature Goats Cheese (2kg) Bronze Great British Food Awards Natural Yogurt Gold