Businesses in Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea are being given the opportunity to save money on operating costs and purchases with a new scheme delivered by Yorkshire Coast BID.

Yorkshire Coast BID is offering its BID businesses a no-obligation health check on their spending to help reduce business costs and become more financially efficient. To date the free health check has helped businesses across the UK make savings in excess of £25 million. The new partnership will see the Meercat savings team visit businesses along the Yorkshire Coast every month to review, support and identify savings.

Meercat Associates specialise in sourcing and managing contracts for individual businesses by harnessing collective buying powers. Its expert team looks to take away the stresses and strains of contract procurement and management, and ultimately help businesses save money. Unlike a traditional broker, Meercat do not take any fees or bonuses, they simply identify potential savings and pass on this information to the businesses.

This announcement follows the BIDs ‘Brid Bus’ (a free coach service available to residents in Sheffield – which proved hugely successful in getting people to the coast) and is the next initiative from the BID that will help local businesses.

BID Director, Clive Rowe-Evan spoke about the partnership: “The aim of the BID is to promote, protect and support The Yorkshire Coast over the next five years.

“We are committed to finding new ways to help local companies reduce annual business running costs, which is why we’ve partnered with Meercat Associates to create a savings advisory service which aims to save members time and money by finding the best deals on energy, telecoms, merchant fees and much more.

“Meercat Associates have an impressive track record, helping business in over 140 BIDs nationally and across Yorkshire, helping them save over half a million pounds so far. Each business typically saves 34% each year, equating to an average of £622 over 12 months!”

Rishi Sood, Managing Director at Meercat Associates, said: “Here at Meercat Associates we work with businesses to secure exclusive rates and deals at absolutely no cost to them. We advised and supported hundreds of businesses across Yorkshire in reducing their operating costs, and in partnership with Yorkshire Coast BID, we’re urging you, in partnership with Yorkshire Coast BID to get in touch so we can see how we can support your business”

To find out more about the Yorkshire Coast BID, the partnership with Meercat Associates or to book a free appointment please visit: https://www.yorkshirecoastbid.co.uk/making-savings-simple/