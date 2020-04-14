A CHEF de partie at the North East’s only two Michelin star restaurant is celebrating after winning his way into the semi final of cookery’s most prestigious competition.

Jonathan Ferguson, 23, works at Darlington’s The Raby Hunt and will later this week compete in the final round of The Roux Scholarship, in front of a panel of experienced judges.

The competition is seen as a huge boost and over the years winners have gone on to have glittering careers in the industry.

Jonathan is one of only 18 chefs to have made through to the semi finals, where he will face preparing a dish in front of Michel Roux Jnr, Brian Turner CBE and James Martin.

To get through to this stage he was tasked with submitting a recipe using hake, clams and leeks which he cooked, photographed and submitted with the recipe.

The dish was then blind cooked and judged, winning Jonathan a place in the next round which will take place in Birmingham on March 19, where he will cook his dish plus a mystery dessert.

“this is the second year that I’ve entered The Roux Scholarship and last year I didn’t get through to this stage, so it’s a good feeling to have done it this time round,” he said.

Jonathan is also being supported by his family, Grace Conroy, his dad Daniel Ferguson and his brother David.

“It’s fantastic to know they are all rooting for me,” he said.

James Close, chef/owner of The Raby Hunt said the team were very proud of Jonathan.

“We’re delighted he’s got through because it is so fiercely competitive,” said James.

“Hopefully the experience he’s gained working here will stand him in good stead and he’ll do really well.”

Among the prizes the winner of The Roux Scholarship receives are a three month internship at any three Michelin star restaurant of their choosing, anywhere in the world.