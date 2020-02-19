3Thirteen is looking for young people in the Hemlington and Grove Hill areas of Middlesbrough to get involved in a new project to help make real improvements to the neighbourhoods.

Housing company Thirteen is working with Teesside University on a project to encourage people aged 16 to 24 to research a range of issues in the areas they live.

The group will then be asked to develop initiatives such as leisure, learning and community projects to benefit local residents.

Louise McDonald, senior regeneration manager at Thirteen, said: “This is a really great opportunity for young people to tell Thirteen about any problems and opportunities in the places where they live, and to come up with ideas to solve these issues.

“This project is part of a range of work we’re doing to help make Hemlington and Grove Hill better places to live, so it’s really important that we hear specifically from young people about their experiences.

“We want them to tell us what they want to see in their neighbourhoods, the kind of improvements and research that would make a difference to their area and the services that could help them in their lives, so I’d encourage anyone to let us know if they’d like to get involved.”

Anyone aged 16 to 24 can join the project which will also involve activities such as a visit to the Riverside Stadium, go-karting, a pizza night, cinema subscription, and a free camera to record their experiences. There’ll also be opportunities to work with art, video and other creative activities as part of the project.

Involvement in the scheme will give young people the opportunity to learn new skills and work in a group to research and develop ideas which could benefit their area. Following the research, Thirteen’s employability service will be offering the young people the chance to take part in a skills academy which will provide group and 1-1 support to help them into jobs, apprenticeships, training and volunteering opportunities.

Dr Helen Moore, a research fellow in Teesside University’s school of social sciences, humanities and law, said: “This project forms part of our Tees Valley Laboratory initiative which is empowering residents to decide the research they want carried out within their communities.

“In this way, we are ensuring that the research we conduct at Teesside University delivers genuine impact and can be used to improve economic and social wellbeing.”

The project is funded through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) which works in partnership with organisations to create the best possible environment for research and innovation.

This initiative is part of a number of UKRI projects across the Tees Valley with the aim of carrying out research to generate new ideas and help develop services that people need to make the area a better place to live.

Members of staff from Thirteen will be in Hemlington and Grove Hill over the next few weeks to encourage young people to get involved.

For more information, email: employability-admin@thirteengroup.co.uk