Stores including Northumberland St. and the Metro Centre remain open to customers

M&S fully supports the government’s efforts to protect our NHS and save lives. To help keep all our customers and colleagues well, stores including Northumberland St and the Metro Centre have implemented additional social distancing measures – please see attached document for details.

For more information in Newcastle, we ask customers to check the following tool here that gives you up to date details of store hours, as well as other stores in your area. Our standalone food stores and Foodhalls in larger stores are open, outlet stores that only sell clothing and homeware are temporarily closed, but you can still shop online.

Customers can still access stores by using the doors to the Foodhall if the main doors are closed.

To help make sure everyone can shop for the food they need, we have reserved the first hour of trading on certain days for our older and vulnerable customers, and for our brilliant NHS and emergency workers. We ask customers for cooperation and to respect the following and check online for your local store opening times.