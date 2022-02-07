Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and searches for gifts are on the rise. Although it can be hard to know what to buy, and searches for ‘cheap valentines gifts’ and ‘what do I get my boyfriend for valentines day’ are up over 100% in the past day according to Google trends, certain gifts like roses and chocolates are the go-to for most couples.

Interested in uncovering the chocolates Brits will be buying each other this year, experts at money.co.uk delved into this year’s selection to find out which are most popular.

The most popular Valentine’s Day chocolates for 2022

Brand Most popular chocolate Total page visits through organic searches #1 Ferrero Rocher 24 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 300g 11,716 #2 Toblerone Large Milk Chocolate Bar 360g 8,033 #3 Cadbury Roses 290g 6,060 #4 Guylian Belgian Chocolate Sea Shells 250g 4,360 #5 Green & Blacks Tasting Collection 395g 2,152 #6 Nestle Dairy Box Classic Milk Chocolate Box 326g 1,964 #7 Lily O’Brien’s Desserts Collection 230g 1,862 #8 Tony’s Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Bar 180g 1,755 #9 Thorntons Classic Collection 262g 1,607 #10 Lindt Lindor Strawberry & Cream Truffles 200g 1,485

Money.co.uk can reveal that you’re most likely to receive Ferrero Rocher chocolates for Valentine’s Day this year. In total, Brits have looked at Ferrero Rocher chocolates 11,716 times this month through organic searches, and the brand’s most popular treat is their classic 24 Pieces Boxed Chocolates.

The second most likely to be opened on the 14th of February is Toblerone chocolates. With over 8,000 organic page visits in January alone, Brits are most likely to be presented with the Large Milk Chocolate Bar.

Finishing up the top three is the classic Cadbury chocolate with over 6,000 organic visits. Perhaps an unconventional take on the classic red rose, the most popular Cadbury’s chocolates are a selection bag of Cadbury Roses.

Surprisingly, in tenth place is Lindt chocolate – the least popular brand analysed – with just under 1,500 organic page visits in total. The most popular Lindt chocolates are Lindor Strawberries & Cream Truffles, bringing a romantic hue to this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Salman Haqqi, personal finance expert at money.co.uk, comments on the findings:

“Buying presents around certain holidays and festive periods can sometimes be a financial strain, but small gifts such as chocolates and flowers can go a long way. As we can see from our findings, Brits aren’t all shopping for the biggest and the best, but rather cult favourites that are almost always guaranteed to go down a treat.”