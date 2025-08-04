£1 million funding boost for University’s skills partnership programme

A major training initiative delivered by the University of Sunderland to boost the city’s workforce is set to continue for another year, thanks to a cash injection of more than £1 million.

The UK Shared Prosperity Sunderland Skills and Inclusion Programme (SSIP) will deliver £1,188,252 of funded training to upskill Sunderland organisations and employees.

Over 100 fully funded courses are being offered through the University and a consortium of training partners to help support the needs of businesses and their employees across multiple sectors including manufacturing, finance, esports, education and digital skills.

The SSIP was launched in September 2024 and Roberta Redecke, Marketing and Events Manager at Sunderland BIDs, is one of the many employees to benefit.

Roberta leads on the planning, delivery and promotion of key events and campaigns that drive footfall, increase dwell time and support the vibrancy of Sunderland city centre and its seafront.

She completed a CPD (continuing professional development) course in Strategic Leadership at the University, funded through the SSIP, describing it as a “great experience” that has left her feeling more confident and capable in her role.

Roberta, who is from Lithuania but is living in Sunderland, said: “The course has influenced how I approach my role. It’s helped me take a more strategic view when planning campaigns and events, making sure they align with bigger goals and deliver real value to the city centre, the seafront and our stakeholders. I’m more confident in my decision-making and better equipped to lead my team and collaborate with partners.

“It has been a great way for me to build on my skills – especially in strategic leadership and stakeholder management, which are so important in my role.

“It’s helped me take a step back and think more strategically about the bigger picture, while still being able to apply what I’ve learned directly at work.”

The SSIP will run until March 2026 and is funded from the city’s allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) which is being managed by Sunderland City Council to deliver funds from the UK Government into a range of projects across the city.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for business, housing and regeneration at Sunderland City Council said: “The continuation of support that we know has delivered significant benefits for residents, businesses and the voluntary and community sector in Sunderland will provide a major boost to the city.

“UKSPF ensures we can put in place targeted support and assistance that stimulates economic development, helps communities and benefits the lives of our residents. Having the choice locally to channel funding into projects that we know work for our city is brilliant.

“We have been able to evaluate the success of the first phase of UKSPF to really understand the value the programme offers, and that means that we can direct this latest tranche of funding towards the activities that will have the greatest impact.”

Welcoming the city council’s funding extension, Tim Pain, Director of Innovation and Skills at the University of Sunderland, said: “It is a testament to the success of the programme so far that the extension funding has been agreed.

“We are delighted that this will enable the University and its partners to continue to support employers to invest in the skills of their workforce.”

There are more than 100 SSIP courses available, based on the different needs of businesses and their employees from day-long starter courses to advanced accredited diplomas and all are free.

Find out more about what fully funded courses are on offer to businesses and employees in Sunderland here: https://skillsandinclusion.co.uk/programmes/

For more information on studying a CPD course at the University of Sunderland, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/short-courses-cpd/