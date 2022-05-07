We’ve always maintained that even the grandest outfits can be dulled with the wrong jewelry. The same also applies to turning your basic wardrobe staples into styles that are runway-ready.

As jewelry trends come and go, there’s a certain art in keeping up with the latest and hottest styles. Today, we’re focusing particularly on earrings. No one can underestimate the power of earrings when it comes to jewelry. Just the right one can bring an air of mystery, daintiness, elegance, and even spunk.

Since this year’s fashion landscape is just as bold and sophisticated, it’s a fresh page for jewelry enthusiasts to spice up their style with well-curated earrings. Curious to see what the earring trends are? Check out the top 10 hottest earring trends that will give your wardrobe that much-needed spark:

Ear-Mess Trend

Multiple piercings are basically the norm right now. There’s no reason why you should limit yourself to the default lobe piercing.

As such, the ear-mess trend suddenly boomed and it’s now here to stay. Fashion runways are full of models wearing multiple earrings —a true testament to the phrase “the more the merrier”. Add a few studs and a bit of ear cuffs to your standard earrings, you’ll see the difference for yourself.

“Gobstopping” Pearls

Gone are the days when you need several pearls on a string to make an impact. If you want guaranteed head-turners, wearing pearl earrings the size of gobstoppers will do just the trick.

Giant pearl earrings do wonders for highlighting your facial features. But just remember: the size of the pearls correlates to the occasion! Make sure to save the ridiculous big ones for parties and formal galas.

Light-As-Air Chiffon Earrings

Jewelry has always been whimsical and this earring style perfectly encapsulates it. Goes hand-in-hand with the floral jewelry trend, chiffon earrings are your perfect spring-summer accessory.

Styling chiffon jewelry is not at all as challenging as one might think. This style works with dainty outfits and anything that you might want to soften with a touch of femininity. Pair it up with your favorite silk dress and you’re good to go.

Delicate Crystals

Crystal jewelry never goes out of style in the wholesale jewelry sphere. This year, crystal earrings still remain trendy. We believe that the flexibility of this design makes this style a true classic. Crystal studs are great for a casual yet put-together look while blinged-out chandelier earrings can be reserved for special occasions.

Since crystals are neutral in design, they can go with any outfit in mind —from jeans on a Tuesday morning to formal evening dresses.

Playful and Child-Like

The era of letting our inner child dress us up is still ongoing and we can expect this trend to continue for another year or so.

If we dig deeper, we can always see the fashion climate pushing back on social realities. Since the last few years are anything but great, the fashion industry switched to some form of escapism and this trend mirrors it.

This particular earring style is all about absurdity and getting in touch with the innocence of childhood. Bright, neon colors with playful imagery combined with novelty designs will give you the cutest and most fun earring pieces.

Mixed Metals

Mixed metal jewelry isn’t exactly new but this trend is here to stay for a long time. In fact, this might be the answer to the old debate of silver versus gold. Because why choose one if you can have both?

Wearing mixed metal earrings will also loosen your jewelry styling. Since you already have both elements present, you can easily match your earrings with other styles. This quintessential design also goes with most outfits on every occasion.

All about Resin

Resin art has been popping up everywhere, and there’s even a whole TikTok trend about it. It is also well witnessed by fashionable ladies that famous and leading jewelry suppliers and websites such as JewelryBund are avidly offering such earrings in various designs. The ability to make anything out of resin (plus it’s fully customizable) caught the eye of jewelry designers and well — the rest is history.

Resin earrings can be a hit or miss for some people but when you find the right design; you’ll definitely thank us later on. It can be anything from transparent floral ones to shiny gem-like styles. If you’re crafty enough, you can even make your resin earrings! The sky is your limit.

Duet Earrings

If you love structured, architectural-like jewelry, then this trend is for you.

Double-layered duet earrings are starting to rise, thanks to the design’s “girl boss” aura. Duet earrings are pretty simple yet eye-catching. There can be different styles to it but the foundation is two bands intertwining together to create a contouring effect that is flattering to the silhouette.

Duet earrings are a great addition to your daily jewelry and can even turn the most lifeless office uniforms into something more special.

Personalized Jewelry

This trend is jewelry’s version of wearing your heart on your sleeves. Personalized jewelry never goes out of style because, well, it’s you. Template jewelry pieces indicating your initials, name, and even zodiac signs are a simple, yet beautiful way to accessorize yourself.

So if you feel bad about that spur-of-the-moment purchase of cute earrings because it’s in your lucky color —don’t. Your personal attachment goes above what’s trendy or not. The good thing is the jewelry fashion industry loves sentiment and all the corny attributes that go with it.

Conscious Jewelry

Gorgeous, gorgeous girls care about the environment. Especially in fashion and jewelry.

We have seen a continuous rise in conscious jewelry because customers are more aware of the environmental repercussions of the fashion industry. Boutiques are slowly starting their own “refurbished” jewelry line-ups and they are just as pretty as they are ethical and environmentally clean.

Conscious jewelry can be made with anything. Instead of mining for new stones to be used in your earrings, stones from older jewelry pieces are used and given a new look that is more attractive to buyers.

Alternative materials are also used, like plant fibers and recycled mediums to avoid adding more waste into circulation. Now that’s a trend of fashion earrings that we can all get by!