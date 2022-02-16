Are you looking for a way to make your website look better? Then you should think about the most effective methods available out there to make the website look better. Here are some great stats that can help you to make your website look better.

Only 75% of people make it past the first page.

The expression “the ideal location to conceal a dead corpse is page two of Google search results” is certainly familiar to you. If not, bring it up in your next meeting.

Lilo Web Design noted that this is a valid point to make, considering that, according to various sources, including Junto Digital, 75% of users never get past the first page of search results. That implies if you’re now on page 2 – even at the top of page 2 – you’re doing something wrong. Only around a quarter of people will ever hear of you, and even fewer will visit your website, because:

The top four websites receive 96 percent of all clicks.

Position 1 naturally receives the most clicks, accounting for roughly 33% of all clicks. Positions 2, 3, and 4 receive the remaining 63 percent of clicks, leaving just 4% for anything lower than position 4. Sorry, position 5, but today isn’t your lucky day. Not according to Business 2 Community, at least.

A ranked web page’s average word count is 2000 words.

When it comes to SEO, more isn’t always better. According to HubSpot, the typical Google first page result now has 1,890 words. In fact, the higher you go, the more stuff you’ll find on each page. Of course, there are exceptions, but this is the overall pattern. We may deduce from this that Google prefers websites with a lot of material — and that, given the content is worthwhile and of high quality, these sites are also more likely to obtain more backlinks.

Changes in search algorithms are cited by 40% of marketers as their main challenge.

According to HubSpot’s newest marketing data, the most difficult impediment to SEO success is constantly changing search algorithms, which is cited by 40% of marketers. Google’s search algorithm is updated 500-600 times each year, according to Moz. That’s a lot of changes, but the most of them are tiny and scarcely perceptible. It’s the big ones to keep an eye on, like Google Panda, Google Penguin, and, most recently, Google Fred, which is aimed at black-hat SEO practices.

Are you concerned about getting sanctioned? Make sure your website does not engage in any of the following activities.

SEO and PPC should be utilized in unison for the best outcomes.

According to Business 2 Community, when organic SEO approaches and PPC campaigns are coupled, you can expect to get 25% more clicks and 27% more income than if you solely employed one or the other.

Because 89 percent of buyers start their purchase process with a search engine, marketers must do whatever it takes to be visible – whether it’s smart link building, properly prepared meta titles, or giving Google some sugar — this cross-pollination produces better and quicker results.

Local searches account for little under half of all Google searches.

According to HubSpot’s local SEO statistics, local searches account for 46% of all Google searches. Users are looking for companies and locations near their current location, and they are frequently utilizing a mobile device to do so.

This is significant since we also know that 78 percent of local mobile searches lead to offline sales later. These aren’t the type of figures to laugh at. If you’re a local firm that ranks #1 in your region for, say, “computer repairs,” you’ll get 33% of those 46% of searches. So, if 100 individuals in your region are looking for local computer repairs on a daily basis, that’s approximately 33 people who will visit your website and perhaps 25 people who will visit your store.

Prior to interacting, B2B buyers do 12 searches.

Returning to HubSpot’s trusted marketing data, a B2B researcher will conduct an average of 12 searches before connecting with a business. This should come as no surprise to a B2B marketing manager. We understand that selling to a B2B buyer is not the same as selling to a consumer. Traditional sales techniques are becoming less successful as the B2B selling environment evolves. Why? Because over half of all B2B researchers are millennials, and the B2B audience is online.

Approximately half of all search searches are four words or longer.

That’s according to Wordstream, a company that specializes in internet advertising. ‘One does not just put one term into Google,’ we now know. Marketers frequently fall into this trap, when clients are actually searching for phrases and inquiries, commonly known as long tail keywords.

The difference between ‘website’ and ‘B2B website design best practices’ is that long tail keywords are sequences of keywords that are generally between three and five words long. Long tail keywords are popular with search engines because they appeal to specialized groups of individuals, exactly like your business.

According to HubSpot, 49 percent of B2B researchers utilize mobile devices for product research while at work. If B2B marketers want to flourish, they must embrace mobile. Is your business-to-business website mobile-friendly? If not, this is something that needs to be addressed right now.

With increasing B2B decision makers utilizing mobile devices during their research and selection process, even while at work, your website’s page performance and design should be among the first things to fix. A speedy, responsive website is essential for retaining those buyers while they navigate your and your competitors’ websites.

Organic, email, and PPC are the top three traffic sources for ecommerce sites that drive sales.

According to Smart Insights, if your B2B website performs any type of online sales, you can’t afford to overlook the top three traffic drivers: organic search traffic (22%), email marketing (20%), and PPC (19%). You might also be astonished to find that social media accounts for just 1% of total traffic, which is far less than many marketers believe.

Organic search traffic must be prioritized to promote online purchases. Companies must be ready to invest adequate dollars in their SEO optimization to guarantee they are not outstripped by their competitors. SEO is a long-term strategy, not a fast victory. Sophisticated marketing and SEO tools, such as advanced analytics, advertising credits, and targeted marketing emails, should be considered by those utilizing an ecommerce solution like Shopify.