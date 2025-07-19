Corvette E-Ray electrifies Goodwood: A British debut for a new era of performance

The roar of innovation meets the heritage of horsepower as the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray makes its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. On 10 July 2025, amidst the rolling Sussex countryside and the iconic Hillclimb, enthusiasts will witness the UK unveiling of Chevrolet’s first-ever electrified, all-wheel-drive Corvette—a bold fusion of classic muscle and cutting-edge hybrid technology. Available to order now in right-hand drive, deliveries are set to start in September 2025, with prices from £153,440 and £159,230 for Coupe and Convertible respectively.

Presented by Tony Roma, Executive Chief Engineer for Global Corvette and Performance Cars, and Pere Brugal, President and Managing Director of GM Europe, the E-Ray’s arrival on UK soil marks a milestone moment for performance motoring in Britain.

Featuring the striking mid-engine design of the eighth-generation Corvette, the E-Ray incorporates functional enhancements that highlight both its performance capabilities and efficiency.

Developed to be the Corvette that owners can extract the most performance anywhere, no matter the season, the E-Ray – available in both removeable roof coupe and hardtop convertible models – uses electrification to enhance the driving experience with intense straight-line performance, all-weather confidence and sure-footed grand touring capabilities that can only be achieved with eAWD – perfect for the unpredictable British climate. E-Ray stands alone as the only sports car to unite a naturally aspirated V8 with an electrified all-wheel-drive system, delivering the thrill of classic power and the lightning-quick response of modern electric performance.

Unmatched Performance

One of the defining traits of the Corvette driving experience is the instant surge of power delivered by low-end torque – and the E-Ray delivers it in spades.

Power comes from the 6.2L LT2 Small Block V8, putting 482 horsepower (354 kW) and 452.1 lb-ft (613 Nm) of torque to the rear axle. It is complemented by an electric motor that channels an additional 161 horsepower (119 kW) and 121.7 lb-ft (165 Nm) of torque through the front wheels via a 1.9 kWh battery pack, which is located between the seats. In total, E-Ray produces a combined 643 horsepower (473 kW) from both the electric motor and Small Block V8.

This advanced powertrain propels the E-Ray from 0 to 62mph (100km/h) in a mere 2.9 seconds, making it the quickest production Corvette ever to grace UK roads.

Setting the Pace for Electrified Driving

E-Ray’s intelligent eAWD system constantly monitors the driving surface and adapts in real time to maximise grip and control. In dynamic driving scenarios or low-traction conditions, the system intuitively directs additional power to the front wheels, enhancing composure and stability.

And there’s no need to plug in – the E-Ray’s battery recharges automatically through regenerative braking, coasting and everyday driving, for a seamless and efficient hybrid experience. The 1.9kWh E-Ray battery system with integrated power electronics ensures maximum reaction speed, efficiency and performance and improves the vehicle’s sprint from 0 to 62mph by 0.5 seconds.

Additional features and technologies available on the all-new E-Ray include:

Stealth Mode , a purely electric drive mode for the street, up to 44mph

, a purely electric drive mode for the street, up to 44mph Lightweight, lithium-ion 12-volt, 1.9kWh battery that supports the LT2 V8 engine’s stop/start functionality

that supports the LT2 V8 engine’s stop/start functionality Standard Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system for optimal braking performance

for optimal braking performance Standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with three distinct suspension settings

with three distinct suspension settings Staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels with 275/30ZR20 front and 345/25ZR21 rear Michelin Pilot Sport All-season 4 tyres as standard . Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tyres are available as part of an optional performance package

with 275/30ZR20 front and 345/25ZR21 rear Michelin Pilot Sport All-season 4 tyres as standard . Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tyres are available as part of an optional performance package Low, wide stance with crafted body styling that is 9.1cm wider overall than Stingray

that is 9.1cm wider overall than Stingray Visceral sound experience that embodies the car’s dominating presence. The electric front motor works in harmony with the LT2 engine to create an invigorating sound

that embodies the car’s dominating presence. The electric front motor works in harmony with the LT2 engine to create an invigorating sound Enhanced roster of driver assistance technologies including Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking

Command Centre on Wheels

Inside, the E-Ray features a driver-centric cockpit inspired by fighter jets, highlighted by a standard Head-Up Display and a Performance Data and Video Recorder. Seamless connectivity comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, while the optional 14-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system delivers an immersive audio experience.

Electrified to Excite

The 2025 Corvette E-Ray’s electrified propulsion system provides exhilarating acceleration to power out of corners and effortlessly complete passing manoeuvres. It can also provide limited all-electric propulsion at the driver’s discretion upon startup.

The E-Ray’s 6.2L V8 features Active Fuel Management (AFM), enabling four-cylinder operation in various driving scenarios. E-Ray pairs AFM and power from the electric front axle to seamlessly extend opportunities for four-cylinder operation for improved efficiency without comprising performance.

The amount of electric assist is tailored within each of the Corvette E-Ray’s six driver-selectable modes: Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, My Mode and Z-Mode. Drivers can also select the Charge+ feature that maximises the battery’s state of charge.

The E-Ray Performance App on the infotainment system provides the driver with technical insights into how the propulsion system is operating. There are three primary display layouts:

Gauges (displays dynamic power output from the electric motor and V8 engine)

Dyno (provides graph of power/torque across selectable time intervals)

Data (showcases electrical system performance and efficiency)

The Corvette E-Ray’s electric motor over the front axle is compact, preserving space in the front storage compartment.

Stealth Mode – Silent Speed, Smart Control

The Corvette E-Ray’s two driver-initiated electric modes enable the car to travel under electric propulsion in certain conditions. The electric motor also optimises track performance.

Stealth Mode enables all-electric driving, when selected at start-up, for up to approximately four miles before the V8 engine starts. It is designed for quietly exiting a neighbourhood, with a limited speed of 44mph. The engine automatically engages if the vehicle’s speed exceeds this limit, if additional torque is requested by the driver, or the E-Ray’s battery pack is depleted.

The custom-designed Performance Traction Management (PTM) modes are optimised in unison with the eAWD propulsion system. Based on the PTM mode selected and driving conditions, the system intelligently adjust the amount of electric assist to the front wheels to optimise performance and stability.

When it comes to leveraging the electrified propulsion system for enhanced track performance, E-Ray’s eAWD control system applies torque to the front axle as needed. The Charge+ feature can be used to maximise battery state of charge for extended lapping.

Bold by Design

The E-Ray offers something bold and different – its design reflects its performance capabilities, featuring wider fenders, quarter panels and fascias, contributing to its sleek and aerodynamic profile, built to turn heads from Knightsbridge to the North Coast 500. Inside, the cockpit combines functional technology with luxurious craftsmanship.

The E-Ray shares its assertive, wide-body stance with the Z06, designed to accommodate wider wheels that enhance grip and control – essential for managing the E-Ray’s increased torque at each wheel. Exclusive to this model, lightweight 20” and 21” staggered alloy wheels feature a distinctive twisted five-spoke star design, underscoring the E-Ray’s unique identity within the Corvette range.

E-Ray design highlights include:

Four alloy wheel finishes

Ten exterior colour choices — including Hysteria Purple, Seawolf Grey and Torch Red

Optional double racing stripe packages

Standard carbon flash badging

Available with black exhaust tips and bright badging

Available with visual carbon fibre ground effects splitter to help create additional downforce

Optional carbon fibre wheels in carbon flash – offering over 18.5kg overall weight saving over the standard alloy wheels, visual carbon fibre finish or visible carbon fibre with a red stripe

There are multiple options for customers to select when it comes to personalising their E-Ray’s interior including two carbon fibre trim packages, three seat choices, more than 20 interior colours and more.

The E-Ray Awaits

The E-Ray’s debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 is more than a launch—it’s a statement. A celebration of American performance meeting British motoring passion. With its electrified heart and all-weather soul, the Corvette E-Ray is ready to carve out its place on the UK’s roads.

For more information on specifications, pricing and to locate a dealer near you, please visit the official Chevrolet Europe website.