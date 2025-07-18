RUNHEAD BEFORE YOU CAN WALK …

STAFF and customers at a popular Gateshead pub are putting their best feet forward this month in memory of loved ones.

The Runhead, at Ryton, has organised a nine-mile charity walk on Sunday 27 July to raise funds for Newcastle-based St Oswald’s Hospice.

And among those taking part in the walk is 43-year-old Lorna Barber, from Walker, a member of the pub’s cleaning team, who will be walking in memory of her mum Lynne Barber.

Lynne was cared for at the Gosforth hospice after developing a malignant melanoma, before she died in February 1998 – aged just 41.

“The care she received at the hospice was just unreal,” said Lorna, “and my brother and I have never forgotten it. It was such a lovely place, run by kind, caring people.

“So, I’ll be walking for them, in memory of my mum – and I hope she would be really proud of me.”

The walk begins at 10am at the Runhead with a free bacon sandwich and coffee beforehand for all those taking part and entry costs £10 with all money raised going directly to the hospice.

The route starts at the Runhead, heading down to the River Tyne before crossing the bridge to Newburn.

Walkers will then follow the Roman Wall walk on the north bank of the river, passing the birthplace of railway pioneer and inventor of The Rocket, George Stephenson.

The next landmark on the route is Hagg Bank Bridge – a Grade II-listed heritage site, believed to be the inspiration for the Tyne Bridge and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The route then takes them to Wylam, crossing the Tyne and following the Keelman’s Way along the south side of the river before passing the former Ryton railway station and back to The Runhead.

St Oswald’s Hospice is the nominated charity for 2025 of leading North East leisure operator Malhotra Group plc, which owns The Runhead.

And the pub’s business manager Mark Johnson, said the hospice really is embedded in the hearts of families across the region.

“Almost everyone knows someone who was cared for at St Oswald’s,” he said, “and the level of care and support they give to families and individuals is just exceptional.

“We have already been inundated with people wanting to join the walk and show their support, so we hope we have a great day out and raise plenty of money at the same time.”

For further information visit https://www.therunhead.co.uk/offers/ or https://www.therunhead.co.uk/