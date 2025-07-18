Kia EV4 Fastback: UK pricing and specifications announced

EV4 offered with saloon ‘Fastback’ bodystyle

Kia’s most aerodynamic EV ever made, with an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.23C D

Two-grade ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ line-up

‘GT-Line’ 81.4kWh from £40,895 (up to 380 miles of range)

‘GT-Line S’ 81.4kWh from £45,395 (up to 380 miles of range)

Order books open with customer deliveries starting in autumn

Kia has today revealed UK pricing and specifications for the EV4 Fastback, a four-door saloon-bodied sibling to the EV4, for which pricing and specifications were announced on 1 July. The EV4 Fastback starts from £40,895 on-the-road (OTR), offering a range of up to 380 miles on a single charge*, and is available exclusively in ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ trims.

The EV4 represents the electrification of yet another important vehicle segment in the UK by Kia, as the brand introduces its first ever electric saloon car. The brand’s first ever four-door electric car, the Fastback is based on Kia’s highly acclaimed EV architecture, adapted for the EV4’s low profile and compact bodystyle.

Powertrain, performance and aerodynamics

Both the Kia EV4 Fastback ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ are offered solely with the 81.4kWh long range battery pack, offering a range of 380 miles on a single charge.

The Fastback, alike its hatchback sibling, is powered by a single front-mounted electric motor applying 150kW (201bhp) and 283Nm torque through the front wheels. The EV4 Fastback offers spritely performance, and is capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in as little as 7.9 seconds, on to a top speed of 105mph.

The EV4 Fastback has been designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind. Active Air Flaps in the front bumper open automatically to optimise cooling efficiency and maximise aerodynamic performance. 82.5% of the car’s underside is covered by a near full body undercover, further boosting its slippery shape. These measures, combined with swooping, smooth exterior design and boattail, means the EV4’s hatchback body boasts an extremely low drag coefficient of just 0.23C D . The Fastback bodystyle also allows the EV4 a boot space of 490 litres.

The Fastback is 300mm longer and 5mm lower than the EV4 in hatchback form, with the difference in length coming from a 300mm rear overhang needed for the swooping roofline and long-tail side profile.

400V technology achieved through Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform ensures charging stops, when necessary, are minimal hassle. The EV4 is able to charge from 10-to-80% in just 29 minutes (31 minutes for long range models)** when plugged into a 350kW DC fast charger, and in just 5 hours and 20 minutes on an 11kW AC charger (7 hours and 15 minutes for models with the long range battery).

Technology

The Kia EV4 Fastback is equipped with a wide variety of the brand’s latest and greatest technological advancements as standard, just like its five-door counterpart. This includes Kia’s new connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), integrated into the dual 12.3-inch display and infotainment screens. This allows for wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, a range of on-demand features, and a smooth and refined user experience. The EV4’s displays also integrate an additional 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen, accompanied by physical rocker switches on the centre fascia to control heating and ventilation.

The EV4 Fastback integrates a Kia AI Assistant, powered by ChatGPT, which has been rolled out to existing EV3 models recently. Customers can use the AI chat assistant to interact with and control the vehicle’s features directly and intuitively. The integration of generative AI also makes Kia’s voice assistant even more capable. Generative AI comprehends complex contexts through natural language understanding, enabling it to converse naturally with users. Activated by saying “Hey Kia”, the AI assistant can support travel planning, suggest stop-off points and POI information, answer FAQs regarding the owner’s manual, and can provide entertainment, such as music recommendations, voice games, jokes and trivia questions.

‘GT-Line S’ models offer premium front relaxation seats, activated via the push of a button. Ideal for catching forty winks whilst charging or when taking a break from driving, the seats recline almost flat, turning the vehicle into a living room-like space.

In tandem with the relaxation seats, the EV4 and EV4 Fastback are the first models of the Kia range to offer two bespoke entertainment settings: ‘Rest mode’ and ‘Theatre mode’.

Rest mode sets up the cabin for restful conditions, switching off the displays and dynamic ambient lighting, whist drivers can choose to add whatever climate controls they desire, and the front seat(s) recline to create a makeshift bed.

Theatre mode makes use of the Kia entertainment packages available on the central infotainment screen. Customers can activate Theatre mode via the infotainment system, and can use apps such as Disney+, Netflix and YouTube, either when taking a break or stopping to charge. Seats automatically go to a preset posture ideal for watching videos, while the dynamic ambient lighting is dimmed, drawing the viewer’s attention to the central 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Standard equipment across the EV4 line-up

As with all Kia EVs, the EV4 Fastback comes equipped as standard with a generous repertoire of exterior and interior design features, onboard tech and practicality, and active and passive safety systems.

As standard, all EV4 Fastback models receive:

LED headlights, DRLs, high mounted brake lights, rear lights and rear fog lights

Automatic headlight control

Electrically adjustable, folding and heated door mirrors with LED indicators

Body coloured bumpers and gloss black window surround

Rain-sensing front wipers

Heated rear window and rear roof spoiler

Heated front seats

Heated, manually adjustable, artificial leather steering wheel

Electric one-touch front windows

Automatic air conditioning and defog system

Start/stop button with smart entry system

Three-screen dashboard layout 12.3-inch driver display 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system

Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and free 7-years Kia Connect

Bluetooth® connection

2x front USB-C ports (1x media and charging, 1x charging)

2x rear USB-C charging ports

1x 12V front power socket

Six-speaker audio system

eCall system and OTA functionality

60:40 split folding rear seats

Centre console with underneath storage and rear centre armrest with cupholders

LED front cabin, rear and luggage compartment lights

Luggage compartment load cover, adjustable floor and net hooks

Front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera system

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning/crossing

Highway Driving Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Smart Cruise Control 2.0 with stop/go functionality

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with manual speed limiter

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear-Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance

Safe Exit Warning and Driver Attention Warning

Regenerative Braking Paddle Shifters with iPedal functionality

Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport, MyDrive, Snow)

Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management

Multi-Collision Braking System

Height adjustable front seatbelts and all-round 3-point seatbelts with reminder

All-round height adjustable headrests

Front, rear, side and curtain airbags with front passenger airbag cut-off switch

Customisable automatic door locking and unlocking

Outer rear ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings

Thatcham category 2 security alarm and immobiliser

Smart key with motion sensor

Kia EV4 Fastback ‘GT-Line’ from £40,895

While the EV4 is offered in ‘Air’ trim, the entry point to the EV4 Fastback is the ‘GT-Line’ trim level. This ‘GT’-inspired trim level features a more assertive, sporty design and appearance, and is traditionally Kia’s best-selling trim level across all models in the UK. ‘GT-Line’ models are available exclusively with the long range 81.4kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 380 miles on a single charge.

The EV4 ‘GT-Line’ benefits from the following additions over the standard equipment:

19-inch alloy wheels with ‘GT-Line’ styling

‘GT-Line’ exterior styling

Gloss black door mirrors

Automatic flush door handles

Gloss black side sills and wheel arches

Rear window and tailgate privacy glass

‘GT-Line’ interior styling

Two-tone artificial leather upholstery

Alloy pedals

Black headlining

Electric driver seat adjustment and lumbar support

Manual passenger seat adjustment

Driver and passenger sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors

Customisable ambient lighting

Wireless mobile phone charger

Digital key

The EV4 Fastback ‘GT-Line’ is available in Fusion White as standard. Midnight Black, Magma Red, Yacht Blue, Shale Grey, and an all new colour, Moonlight Mint, are also available as a premium option, costing £625, including VAT.

Kia EV4 Fastback ‘GT-Line S’ from £45,395

Crowning the EV4 Fastback line-up is the ‘GT-Line S’ variant, again exclusively available with a long range 81.4kWh battery pack and offering a range of 380 miles on a single charge.

The ‘halo’ variant in the EV4 line-up, ‘GT-Line S’ models benefit from the following additions over the rest of the range:

Wide front sunroof with tilting/sliding function

LED headlights with small cube design and adaptive driving beam

Heated outer rear seats

Heated and ventilated front seats

Electric driver seat adjustment with memory function

Electric front passenger seat adjustment and lumbar support

Front premium relaxation seats

Electric one-touch front and rear windows

Smart power tailgate

1x interior 3-pin plug socket

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability with adapter

Eight-speaker Harman Kardon® premium sound system

Customisable Head-Up Display (HUD)

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Blind-spot view monitor

360-degree surround view monitor

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Optional heat pump

The ‘GT-Line S’ EV4 Fastback variant is offered with the same choice of standard and premium exterior paint finishes as the ‘GT-Line’. The Fastback ‘GT-Line S’ is also available with a heat pump for an additional £900, including VAT.

EV4 marks the latest step in Kia’s Plan S business strategy, which will see 15 EVs launched by Kia globally by 2030; nine of which are destined for the UK. Order books for the Kia EV4 and EV4 Fastback are open, with customer deliveries commencing in autumn.

Dimensions and practicality Length 4,730mm Width 1,860mm Height 1,480mm Wheelbase 2,820mm Front overhang 820mm Rear overhang 1,090mm

Pricing (OTR) EV4 Kia EV4 ‘Air’ 58.3kWh FWD £34,695 Kia EV4 ‘Air’ 81.4kWh FWD £37,695 Kia EV4 ‘GT-Line’ 81.4kWh FWD £39,395 Kia EV4 ‘GT-Line S’ 81.4kWh FWD £43,895 EV4 Fastback Kia EV4 Fastback ‘GT-Line’ 81.4kWh FWD £40,895 Kia EV4 Fastback ‘GT-Line S’ 81.4kWh FWD £45,395