10 Things You May Not Know About the Matterhorn

If you are dreaming of scenic landscapes, charming villages and unforgettable adventures, then a trip to the Matterhorn is sure to be on your list. This iconic mountain is one of the most photographed and recognised peaks in the world. It stands proudly on the border between Switzerland and Italy, drawing climbers, hikers and travellers alike. Whether you're planning your first visit or returning to explore more, there is always something new to discover about this majestic giant.

The Matterhorn is Nearly Perfectly Pyramid-Shaped

Its distinctive shape resembles a pyramid with four steep faces, each facing a different compass direction. This sharp, geometric form is a rare sight in the Alps and makes the Matterhorn instantly recognisable around the world. It Took Over 150 Years to Conquer

The first successful ascent happened in 1865, but before that, many had tried and failed. Tragically, four climbers lost their lives during that first climb. This event marked a turning point in Alpine mountaineering and added to the mountain’s legendary status. The Name ‘Matterhorn’ Has a Meaning

The word ‘Matterhorn’ comes from German roots. ‘Matter’ means meadow or valley, and ‘Horn’ means peak. Together, it means ‘Peak of the Meadows’, reflecting the lush pastures found in the valleys below. It’s Not the Tallest Mountain in Switzerland

Despite its fame, the Matterhorn is not the highest peak in the country. It stands at 4,478 metres, while Dufourspitze, part of the Monte Rosa massif, reaches 4,634 metres. The Matterhorn Has Its Own Weather System

The mountain’s unusual shape causes dramatic weather changes. It can create its own microclimate with sudden fog, strong winds or storms, which makes climbing it particularly challenging and unpredictable. Zermatt is the Gateway to the Matterhorn

The nearby village of Zermatt is a charming, car-free town and the primary base for visitors wanting to explore the Matterhorn. Its relaxed atmosphere, combined with modern amenities and traditional Swiss charm, makes it a perfect place to unwind after a day of adventure. It Inspired the Design of a Famous Theme Park Ride

The Matterhorn’s silhouette was the inspiration behind Disneyland’s Matterhorn Bobsleds. Opened in 1959, it was the first tubular steel roller coaster in the world, bringing a touch of Alpine excitement to California. A Network of Trails Surrounds the Mountain

For those who prefer to admire the Matterhorn from the ground, there are over 300 kilometres of marked hiking trails around it. These paths provide stunning panoramas and access to pristine alpine landscapes without the need for technical climbing skills. It’s a Symbol of Swiss Identity

The Matterhorn features prominently in Swiss culture and marketing. You will find it on everything from chocolate packaging to tourism campaigns. It represents the spirit of adventure, natural beauty and Swiss precision. You Can Experience It via Rail

One of the most memorable ways to see the Matterhorn is by train. The scenic routes offer jaw-dropping views while you travel in comfort.

Travelling by rail allows you to witness the stunning landscapes of the Swiss Alps without the hassle of driving or transfers. From the elegant Swiss trains to the cosy carriages snaking through mountain tunnels, it’s a holiday experience in itself. You can soak up views of glittering lakes, rolling green meadows and snow-capped peaks all from your window seat.

