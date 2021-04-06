More and more people are becoming optimistic about the year. And part of that optimism is manifesting as a willingness to travel. According to experts, 2 out 3 three Americans planned to take a road trip within the next 12 months.

The idea of hopping into a car or van and just speeding along highways and eating at rest stops isn’t just a purely American idea either. Across the Atlantic, 53 percent of families who travel in the UK say they plan on going on a road trip as well. But, like any prolonged vacation, you have to plan exhaustively to make it work out perfectly.

Below are 10 tips you can use to ensure your summer road trip with your family goes off without a hitch.

Map Out the Route

Always plan out your route well in advance. If you’re going through swamp country, make sure you know which areas are prone to flooding so you don’t get stuck in quagmires. If you’re chugging down the rolling Irish countryside, make sure you have a map with all the local car tyres service on it. This will not only prevent you from getting lost but ensure you can find food, shelter or assistance whenever you need them.

Get an Appropriate Vehicle

Not every car or vehicle is suited for the long hours and different terrain you’ll probably encounter on a road trip. Not all cars are particularly comfortable to spend hours and hours in either. For example, your high-profile vehicle may be perfect for fording small streams and plowing through flood waters, but can you and your family stay cooped up in it for hours on end? Rent an appropriate vehicle that you can spend time comfortably in, such as an RV or similar contrivance, if you’re not sure your car is up to the task.

Check the Vehicle

Make sure your car or the vehicle you rent is in the right condition to take on your planned route. If you’re expected a lot of bumpy ground, have a professional mechanic check the axle and the shocks. Are all tanks sealed tightly and are there no risk of leaks? If you’re planning your trip in the summer, make sure the air conditioning is working fine or else you may be in for a very uncomfortable ride.

Prepare Alternate Routes

Very rarely do any vacations turn out the way you want them to. Roads may be closed. Heavy traffic may make certain routes impassable. Or you may want to take scenic backroads instead of boring stretches of highway crammed with malls. Map out alternative routes you can take and mark them for easy reference.

Research Every Stop or Attraction

There’s nothing more disappointing than parking in front of an attraction you’ve been eagerly waiting to see for miles and finding out that its closed. Or more frustrating than driving to an auto shop on your map and discovering that it closed down months ago. Always contact any attractions you plan to see or crucial stops such as car garages or gas stations to make sure they’re open before you even hit the road.

Bring Cash, Check and Card

Contactless payment through apps and other electronic means have become the norm in the past few years. However, you’ll never know if the places you’ll go to will accept such payments. You may also never know when you’ll need to pay for repairs on cash or if you’ll need to purchase something and the store doesn’t have a card reader. Always bring plenty of traveler’s checks, money and your credit cards, so you’ve got your bases covered.

Bring Essential Safety Equipment

Never forget that although vaccination efforts are well underway in the country that you can never be too safe. Always keep safety protocols in mind and bring safety and sanitation equipment with you. These include plenty of facemasks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes for surfaces and similar materials.

Prepare Documents

Accidents and unfortunate instances can strike at any moment and you’ll never know when you’ll need important documents. These include your insurance information, both for your health and the vehicle, as well as documents that prove your identity or ownership of the vehicle. Stash them safely in the glove compartment or similar storage space for easy access in the event you’ll need them.

Buy Lots of Medication

Among the essentials you should pack are your medication. Fill out any prescription you have before hitting the road because you can never be too sure if any pharmacy you drive to still stocks them. Carry plenty of extras and protect your prescription or doctor’s notes with plastic covers.

Be Ready to Cancel

Finally, you can never be sure if life won’t get in the way of your road trip plans. Always make sure you can cancel out of reservations and commitments so you don’t lose potentially hundreds of dollars in deposits. Being flexible can pay off and prevent plenty of frustration on your part.

A road trip is one of the simplest and exciting of summer adventures. These tips will prevent you from getting frustrated on your road trip and let you enjoy a real holiday.