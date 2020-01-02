Effective learning requires a pre-meditated approach. Every sphere of learning has its own specific demands and challenges that the leaner must understand and be ready to take them on. Learning philosophy is no exception. It is never easy to pick on a philosophy book and start reading with understanding. Of course, custom writings can help you understand some topics of philosophy but the key is to self-develop your understanding of subject. However, these 10 tips will get you started on how to do it successfully:

Understand what is being addressed

Prior to reading about any work of philosophy, seek to establish the underlying question that is being answered. If you know what is being addressed, you stand a better chance of thinking through the reading and drawing meaningful conclusions from your reading sources.

Be Inquisitive enough

Read from your sources actively. Ask questions about what you are reading. Philosophy starts with wonder and stems all the way from childhood according to sentiments put forward by Aristotle. Therefore, you ought to be inquisitive as you read through philosophy materials. Be like a child in asking questions.

Start off with Answers to First-Order Questions

Philosophy seeks to provide answers to questions in life. Getting started with answers to “what is” questions will set you on the right path to learning philosophy. This is the basic foundation that you will need to advance into deeper topics.

Know the Discrepancies from Science and History Disciplines

Some of the thoughts put forward in philosophy differ from the thoughts recorded in history and in science. It would be important to learn these difference as seen in hypothesis, tests, assessments and observations of science. Again, take note of historical research based on investigating authorship, source localization, dating and so on.

Beware of Non-Philosophical Questions

Begin to differentiate philosophical questions from those that are not even if there were postulated by philosophers. In some cases, there was a mistake on the failure to state qualified to be a philosophical matter for discussion. Some questions are actually scientific and historical more than philosophical.

Familiarize yourself with various Philosophical Styles

Diversify by reading different philosophical styles. Typical examples include colloquial and conversational styles as seen in “The Dialogue.” Others include the Treatise as found in works written by Kant and Aristotle where direct expositions are presented devoid of drama in a conflict of opinions and positions.

Look for Unstated Assumptions by Authors

Other than the stated opinions of the author, try to find out their personality by inquiring about their spirituality and such like things. Make sure that you have seen the defined terms by the author and the distinctions made prior to their assertions.

Don’t waste too much time on Commentaries and Biographies about Philosophers

Go for the original content of the philosophers. Don’t rely heavily on what others have said about them. Making your own discoveries will be much more helpful than reading the interpretations made by others.

Learn definitions to terms used in the content

Learning definitions of terms is key in having a thorough understanding of the philosophical statements being made by authors. Common words used in daily conversations such as actual, movement, accident may totally be different from how philosophers use them.

Decide by yourself

There will be many opinions especially in the world of philosophy. However, you will have to decide and make solid arguments to your answers. Think for yourself without necessarily creating new truths.

The Bottom Line

You can learn philosophy without much hassle if you strategize on how you are going to do it. Just like in any other discipline, you will have to look for ways on how best to do it. Make use of these 10 tips to help you start learning philosophy.