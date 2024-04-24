  • Wed. Apr 24th, 2024

Contractors accommodation in Durham| Serviced Apartments in Durham | Serviced Accommodation in Durham

durhamcitycentreservicedapartments (1)serviced apartment in durham

Serviced Apartments in Durham

Durham City Centre Serviced Apartments provide affordable and comfortable fully furnished serviced accommodation to leisure and business travellers visiting in and around Durham area, on short-and long term basis.

All our apartments come with fully equipped kitchens for cooking, Free WiFi, Bedding and Towels, SMART TV, cleaning, and FREE Parking as a standard offering.

We have been serving local and international guests for number of years and proud of our accommodation services to the local corporate clients and their employees.

Our clients include relocation agencies, short-term corporate booking agencies, insurance relocation agencies, contractors, international students, local businesses having overseas employees on short term project assignments looking for accommodation in Durham.

Should you have any short or long term serviced apartments requirements in Durham and surrounding areas then please get in touch us with your specific requirements and we endeavour to exceed your expectations.

Our serviced accommodation in Durham also offers:

  • Serviced Apartment in Durham
  • Self-catering Accommodation in Durham
  • Contractors Accommodation in Durham
  • Short Term Stay in Durham
  • Students Short Term Accommodation in Durham
  • Relocation Accommodation Service in Durham
  • Serviced Accommodation for Overseas Visitors in Durham
  • Serviced Accommodation for Overseas Business Travellers in Durham
  • Temporary Accommodation in Durham
  • Temporary Accommodation for Insurance Claims in Durham

