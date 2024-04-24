A new era in HVAC solutions: Cool Air Services Rebrands as SetPoint22

Cool Air Services, a trusted provider in the HVAC industry since 1997, has embarked on an exciting re-branding initiative. Now known as Setpoint 22, their choice to re-brand reflects the company’s evolution, commitment to quality and vision for the future.

With headquarters in Bredbury and a satellite office in Maidstone, Setpoint 22 offers cutting edge HVAC solutions tailored to meet the requirements of its clientele. Even amidst its re branding, the company remains dedicated to delivering high quality services and fostering lasting relationships with customers.

“We’re excited to unveil our new identity as SetPoint22,” says John Gay, the Managing Director and founder of the company.

“Following our 25th Anniversary in 2022, I made the executive decision to slowly start handing more of the day-to-day responsibilities to our skilled management team. It felt like the perfect time to look at relaunching ourselves in the industry.”

“Our aims and goals remain the same with the rebrand. We have built up an established reputation in the industry and will continue to prioritize high quality services and standards for our customers. This is something that will not be compromised.

The team looks forward to the future and the possibilities that lie ahead. Building upon our past successes, we are ready to embark on this new chapter and explore new avenues of growth.”

As SetPoint22 prepares for its official launch in April 2024, the company invites clients, partners, and stakeholders to join them in celebrating this exciting milestone and looks forward to continued collaboration and success in the years to come.

