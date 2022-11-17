Owning a garden has many benefits, from being able to grow your own vegetables to having privacy in a personal green space. But how much does private space cost across the UK?

To find out, CIA Landlord Insurance has researched purchasing and rental prices for properties with and without a garden around the UK, as well as the cost of garden upkeep, to reveal the cheapest and most expensive locations to live with a garden.

London is the most expensive city in the UK to live with a garden, followed by Bristol and Luton

CIA’s study revealed that London residents pay more for their green space than anywhere else in the country, with general garden upkeep costing £1,116 on average. The property value for homes with a garden is also very high in the UK capital; renting costs tenants an average of £2,992 per month, and purchasing will set buyers back an average of £1,032,510.

Bristol and Luton ranked as the second and third most expensive cities for private green space, thanks to high gardening costs (£1,019 and £1,028 respectively) and steeper property prices for homes with a garden.

Top 5 most expensive cities to live with a garden

Avg price of purchasing property (£) Avg price of renting property (£) Rank City Total Gardening Cost (£) Avg price of property Avg price of property with garden Difference between buying the property with and without garden Avg rent of property Avg rent of property with garden Difference between the rent of property with and without garden 1 London £1,116 £1,127,349 £1,032,510 -£94,839 £2,657.48 £2,992.44 £334.96 2 Bristol £1,019 £418,409 £465,864 £47,455 £1,448.55 £1,559.45 £110.90 3 Luton £1,028 £323,993 £385,834 £61,841 £1,097.85 £1,322.90 £225.05 4 Southampton £1,025 £308,088 £348,848 £40,760 £1,048.40 £1,398.12 £349.72 5 Reading £962 £411,872 £470,166 £58,294 £1,350.15 £1,571.60 £221.45

Plymouth, Kingston-upon-Hull and Bradford are the cheapest cities for green space

Residents of Plymouth pay the least money overall for their own private green space, with the lowest gardening costs in the country (£634). Rent prices in Plymouth are also about the same for properties both with (£875 p/m) and without (£879 p/m) a garden.

Kingston-upon-Hull ranks as the second cheapest location for Brits to live with a garden, followed by Bradford in third, which offers the second lowest average gardening cost after Plymouth (£707).

Tenants in Liverpool pay an extra £545 per month to rent a property with a garden

The addition of a garden usually drives up the rental value of a property, but this value varies around the country. CIA found that value was highest in Liverpool, where tenants are charged an extra £545 per month on average for properties with a garden.