Thinking of decorating your home but not sure where to start?

Here are 10 tips guaranteed to help enhance your home interior.

Spruce up your stairs

People are so busy running up and down stairs that they often go unnoticed. This is a missed opportunity – try placing an elegant runner over your stairs, it immediately breathes new life into them.

Velvetise

Velvet is very much on trend, so if you haven’t already, consider stocking up on some velvet furniture items. For example, a velvet accent chair from Home Sense – it’ll compliment your sofas irrespective of their material and add some a touch of elegance to your living space.

Brighten up your hallways

If you’re toying with the idea of bright colours, the hallway is the perfect place to start. A bright hue in a transitional space such as this will be unexpected and make a powerful statement.

Go wicker wild

Wicker is a welcome addition in the home – it lends a gorgeous textural contrast and relaxes any room. So whether it’s wicker baskets in the bathroom for storing toiletries or a stool in your living room, now’s the time to delve into the wonderful wold of wicker.

Cabinet lighting

If your kitchen needs a facelift, LED cabinet lighting is a cost-effective option which immediately modernises the room. Cabinet lighting is available in various shapes, sizes and styles and can be purchased from Home DIY stores such as Wickes and B&Q.

Tall furniture

Tall furniture items make your ceilings look much higher. For example, a floor to ceiling bookcase – it never fails to add character and can be used to display your books, ornaments, photos and other household treasures. Don’t forget about soft furnishings like curtains – they fall much better and look superb when suspended from a ceiling track.

Get a handle on things

Changing the handles and knobs on your cupboards, draws and doors can have a subtle yet significant impact on your home interior. It’s also worth upgrading your curtain holdbacks to further freshen things up.

Change your doors

Doors are the portals between rooms and the first thing that people will see when they visit your home. So if yours are failing to make a powerful first impression, some upgrades from a door specialist such as Oakwood Doors might be just what you need.

Mismatch

Mismatched furniture (in moderation) can seriously liven up your home, so don’t be afraid to mix things up. For example, by choosing different styles of chair for your dining room table, with a large-scale lead chair to up the drama.

Accent wall

An accent wall is the most flexible decorating weapon your have. It gives you the chance to be bold and step outside your comfort zone – think bright colours and distinct materials such as stone or tile. As long as you have the right accents around your room to accommodate your chosen style, just about anything will work.

Follow our advice and your home will be the talk of the north east!

What are your top interior design tips? Share them in the comments section.