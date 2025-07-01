Expanding Logic-i Group marks fifth anniversary with Rockliffe Hall charity golf day

(L-R) Logic-i Group directors Jason Nowell, Stephen Humble and Stephen Priestley at the golf day with the Logic-i sponsored Kawaski Z650 on which Jack Fowler rode at this year’s Isle of Man TT.

A blazing summer sun helped boost the charity coffers as project management specialist Logic-i Group marked its fifth anniversary by raising £1,300 for Teesside Hospice.

Held at Rockliffe Hall’s championship course at Hurworth, its annual golf day welcomed 60 clients, suppliers, and friends to celebrate its special milestone by supporting an incredible cause.

To help players beat the heat, cold drinks and refreshments were provided around the course in return for donations – a gesture that was both welcome and effective.

Stephen Priestley, a Director of Logic-i, Group, said: “It was phenomenally hot, which certainly helped our fundraising efforts! Celebrating five years of growth and achievement with the people who’ve supported us, while raising funds for such a vital cause, was memorable.”

The business recently sponsored Stockton privateer Jack Fower in his latest Isle of Man TT campaign, where he achieved a personal best 20th-place finish. The Kawasaki Z650 he rode also made a welcome appearance at the golf day.

Since its launch, Logic-i Group has grown significantly, achieving a 21% rise in turnover for the year to April 2025. It continues to gain momentum across major infrastructure projects both in the UK and globally, with ten new clients secured over the past 12 months, including Mitsubishi Chemical UK, Wood, Steel River Power, and Masdar.

As part of its strategic expansion, it is preparing to contribute to two high-profile infrastructure projects in Manchester and London, creating new roles and further strengthening its national profile. Its group structure – including Recruit-i, which provides construction and energy recruitment, and Complete-i, which offers in-house project commissioning, enables it to support clients throughout the entire lifecycle of construction and engineering projects.

Fellow Director Jason Nowell said: “In just five short years, Logic-i has gone from a small start-up to delivering major commercial and infrastructure projects. We’ve laid strong foundations for long-term, sustainable growth, and I’m excited about what the next five years will bring.

“With a growing portfolio, an expanding team, and a robust operational framework, Logic-i is well-positioned to scale with purpose – meeting rising demand across multiple sectors, expanding internationally, and continuing to drive innovation in the delivery of complex, safety-critical projects.”