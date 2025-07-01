  • Tue. Jul 1st, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Business Construction North East North East News Teesside

Expanding Logic-i Group marks fifth anniversary with Rockliffe Hall charity golf day

ByGlobal News Media

Jul 1, 2025 #business growth Teesside, #Construction, #construction and energy recruitment, #corporate golf day, #Engineering, #infrastructure project specialists, #Isle of Man TT sponsorship, #Logic-i, #Logic-i Group, #project management, #project management services, #Teesside Hospice fundraiser, #UK project management firm
LOGIC-iWEB(L-R) Logic-i Group directors Jason Nowell, Stephen Humble and Stephen Priestley at the golf day with the Logic-i sponsored Kawaski Z650 on which Jack Fowler rode at this year’s Isle of Man TT.

A blazing summer sun helped boost the charity coffers as project management specialist Logic-i Group marked its fifth anniversary by raising £1,300 for Teesside Hospice.

Held at Rockliffe Hall’s championship course at Hurworth, its annual golf day welcomed 60 clients, suppliers, and friends to celebrate its special milestone by supporting an incredible cause.

To help players beat the heat, cold drinks and refreshments were provided around the course in return for donations – a gesture that was both welcome and effective.

Stephen Priestley, a Director of Logic-i, Group, said: “It was phenomenally hot, which certainly helped our fundraising efforts! Celebrating five years of growth and achievement with the people who’ve supported us, while raising funds for such a vital cause, was memorable.”

The business recently sponsored Stockton privateer Jack Fower in his latest Isle of Man TT campaign, where he achieved a personal best 20th-place finish. The Kawasaki Z650 he rode also made a welcome appearance at the golf day.

Since its launch, Logic-i Group has grown significantly, achieving a 21% rise in turnover for the year to April 2025. It continues to gain momentum across major infrastructure projects both in the UK and globally, with ten new clients secured over the past 12 months, including Mitsubishi Chemical UK, Wood, Steel River Power, and Masdar.

As part of its strategic expansion, it is preparing to contribute to two high-profile infrastructure projects in Manchester and London, creating new roles and further strengthening its national profile. Its group structure – including Recruit-i, which provides construction and energy recruitment, and Complete-i, which offers in-house project commissioning,  enables it to support clients throughout the entire lifecycle of construction and engineering projects.

Fellow Director Jason Nowell said: “In just five short years, Logic-i has gone from a small start-up to delivering major commercial and infrastructure projects. We’ve laid strong foundations for long-term, sustainable growth, and I’m excited about what the next five years will bring.

“With a growing portfolio, an expanding team, and a robust operational framework, Logic-i is well-positioned to scale with purpose – meeting rising demand across multiple sectors, expanding internationally, and continuing to drive innovation in the delivery of complex, safety-critical projects.”

By Global News Media

Related Post

North East News
Best Premium Corporate Gifts in Dubai for Summer 2025!
Jul 1, 2025 Dave Stopher
Motoring North East News
A new chapter begins: the all-new Mazda CX-5 premieres on 10 July 2025
Jul 1, 2025 admin
Business Construction Education North East North East News Technology Teesside
Budding innovators race wind-powered cars, extract DNA and build bridges during inspiring North East STEM Foundation event
Jul 1, 2025 Global News Media

You missed

North East News
Motoring North East News
Business Construction North East North East News Teesside
Property