Budding innovators race wind-powered cars, extract DNA and build bridges during inspiring North East STEM Foundation event

(L-R) Michelle Henderson, NESF’s Director of Foundation Development, Tracy Johnson,People & Culture Development Partner at Balfour Beatty, and Bill Sawyer, Head of Yarm Preparatory School with a group of pupils working on a STEM-related task

More than 430 pupils from 11 Tees Valley primary schools got hands-on with the exciting world of science, technology, engineering and maths at a major two-day event organised by the North East STEM Foundation (NESF).

From extracting DNA from strawberries, using marshmallows to construct a tower, racing wind-powered cars, experimenting with robotics, and learning how bubbles form through hydrolysis, they immersed themselves in a packed programme delivered by professionals working at the forefront of the region’s STEM-related industries.

NESF’s STEM Partnership event, hosted by Yarm Preparatory School, brought together 13 leading businesses and organisations, to challenge perceptions, and open the Year 5 and 6 pupils to the wide range of exciting careers available.

Committed to removing financial barriers to STEM education, NESF funded the transport for all participating schools and worked with its extensive network of industry partners to deliver the two-day showcase Those contributing were: Balfour Beatty, CPI, Yarm School, Tony Swanwick, MGL Group, Tekmar, Jacobs, Tracerco, Sir Robert McAlpine, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK, SRG, Spark Tees Valley, Meldrum Group, and Altrad.

Michelle Henderson, Director of Foundation Development at NESF, said: “This brought together businesses from across the Tees Valley to showcase the skills, careers and exciting opportunities that STEM can offer. The energy and curiosity from pupils were incredible, and a real reminder of how powerful such experiences can be.

“We’re grateful to all those organisations and individuals who gave their time and expertise. With Yarm School already committed to hosting more events next year, we’re now calling on more STEM-related employers to become involved and help inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators.”

Bill Sawyer, Head of Yarm Preparatory School, added: “We were thrilled to host such an inspiring event and to welcome so many bright, enthusiastic young minds through our doors. It’s brilliant to witness so many children engaging with STEM activities that have real-world applications.”

NESF’s mission is to ensure every young person in the region, regardless of background, can access high-quality STEM education in modern, employer-supported environments. Through the creation of inspiring learning spaces and targeted outreach at key educational stages, it aims to build a future-ready, highly skilled workforce to support the long-term growth of local industries and the economy.