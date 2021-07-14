There is a good reason why dogs have been considered “man’s best friend.” Alongside being loyal, they provide us with unconditional love and genuinely appreciate everything we do. They really are amazing animals, which is why it’s important that we take care of them as much as possible. They deserve a long life, full of attention, cuddles, and delicious treats.

In this article, we are going to discuss ten different ways to keep your dog happy and healthy.

Let’s get started!

Exercise with them

Dogs are energetic creatures, and like humans, they need physical activity to keep them fit and healthy. By exercising together, you’ll be improving your wellbeing and prolonging your furry friend’s life at the same time. Not to mention they will love you for it! Some different ways to get active with your dog include:

– Going on hikes and walks.

– Playing hide and seek.

– Going swimming together.

– Playing fetch and tug-of-war.

Create a safe and comfortable space

It’s important that dogs have their own safe space where they can relax and unwind by themselves. This allows them to mentally recharge for the following day. If you haven’t already, try setting up a comfortable area where they can get some ZZZ’s after all of that exercise. There are many different kennels and crates out there, but you may also look into creating a DIY pet bed too. Just make sure to include lots of cuddly blankets.

Change up their diet

While you don’t want to go messing around with your dog’s diet too much, there are times when it is beneficial. For example, they might need to lose weight, gain it, or may just be sick of eating the same thing every day. Just remember to be careful and introduce new things slowly. If you find they are getting upset, it may be worth looking into sensitive dog food that still meets their nutritional requirements.

Rotate their toys

If you find that your dog gets sick of their toys all the time, try switching things up regularly by rotating them. This will keep them engaged in play, and it’s super cute to see them excited when their favourite toy emerges again. It also gives you a chance to keep them washed and in good condition. No more smelly dog breath!

Brush their teeth

One thing that many dog owners seem to forget is that it’s vital to take care of their oral hygiene. Like us, they can get plaque, and regular brushing can help prevent periodontal disease. While it may take a little while to get your pet comfortable with the idea, they will soon understand that it is part of their normal routine. The toothpaste can even seem like a tasty treat! You can find more tips on brushing your dog’s teeth here.

Let them socialise

Socializing with your dog is essential as it allows them to be comfortable around other animals and their owners. Head down to your local dog park, take them for walks and have friends and family members interact with them as much as possible. They will love all of the attention, and all the stimulation may lessen any bad habits caused by boredom.

Just remember to be careful at first and monitor their behavior. If your dog hasn’t had much socialization beforehand or has come from a rescue shelter, you need to take things slowly. Bit by bit, they will be able to build up their confidence. It just takes time.

Groom their fur

While some people think that grooming a dog’s fur is purely for looks, it actually has many benefits. Alongside getting rid of knots and dirt, it helps them shed hair and dead skin that can be quite uncomfortable. Also, who doesn’t like a bit of pampering here and there? A few tips you can follow to give your pup the ultimate treatment include:

– Use a soft cloth around the eyes to clear away dirt and tear stains.

– Clean ears with damp gauze or cotton balls every month.

– Cut your dog’s nails regularly with clippers. Be careful to avoid the quick.

– Use special wax to hydrate and heal cracked paws.

Not super confident grooming your dog on your own? That’s ok too! A trip to the groomers will get the job done, and your pet will love the outing.

Reward their good behaviour

Dogs like structure, and when you are training, you want to remember to reward them. This will continue to motivate your pup and encourages them to repeat the good behavior. Yogurt drops, blueberries, jerky, and peanut butter (xylitol-free) are all delicious treats they can enjoy. They will be happy, and so will you!

Just make sure you avoid these dog training mistakes. This way, your sessions will be effective, and it will be enjoyable for the both of you.

Visit the vet regularly

Visiting the vet regularly is one of the most important things to do in order to keep your pup happy and healthy. While they might not exactly love the place, you will be able to assess their physical health and get on top of medical conditions before they worsen. Alongside this, they need to get yearly vaccinations to protect themselves from certain diseases. If you’re worried about the expenses, take a look at getting pet insurance so that they will always get the best care possible.

Give them love

Finally, the last way to keep your dog happy and healthy is to give them love! Play with them regularly, cuddle them, give them belly scratches and tell them just how good they are. Dogs are such loyal creatures, and your words and actions really do have an impact on their wellbeing.

And that’s it! By following the above, you can ensure your adorable friend lives the best life possible.

What do you think? Are there any other things you do with your dog that make them happy?