This month, June, marks the 100th anniversary of the very first motorbus service between North Shields and Blyth, which was later extended between Wallsend and Whitley Bay, then subsequently on to Newcastle, forming what is today’s Go North East Cobalt and Coast 309, 310 and 311 bus routes.

To mark the occasion the company has painted a double decker bus into vintage ‘Tynemouth’ colours, resembling the original company, which operated as a subsidiary of Northern General and is today’s Go North East.

As well as celebrating and promoting this centenary, the bus also promotes the congestion-busting and air quality benefits of buses, plus the latest standards in bus travel including Wi-Fi and USB chargers on board, more comfortable seating and smarter journey planning and ticketing options through the new Go North East app, plus the ability to pay on board with a contactless bankcard.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “We’re proud to have been providing bus services across the region for over 100 years and are delighted to be celebrating this centenary of our services in North Tyneside.

“Our local team, based from our Percy Main depot, work day in day out to providing modern and comfortable bus services that help connect communities, reduce congestion and improve air quality. This bus is also a celebration of their hard work.”

The bus will be used in daily service on the company’s routes across North Tyneside.

It will also make a special appearance at Sunday’s Father’s Day Bus Gathering event at Howlands Park & Ride site in Durham, organised by the North East Bus Preservation Trust, and will attend other appropriate community events across the region this year.