Northumbrian Water is investing £11m in upgrades to its wastewater network and treatment works, delivering a boost to water quality in streams in the Pittington and Sherburn areas.

Work is expected to begin in the summer, with construction of a new pumping station at the company’s site in Pittington, installation of 3.5km of new pipe between the two villages, and upgrades to Sherburn Sewage Treatment Works.

As well as futureproofing and improving the performance and flexibility of the company’s network, the project will result in improvements to water quality in the Coalford and Sherburn Becks, as well as watercourses downstream.

The work is expected to take around 18 months to complete. While the majority of activity will be carried out away from people’s homes and will not affect their water or wastewater services, customers living nearby will be updated once timescales are confirmed.

Two events have also been organised, so that people can find out more about the plans and talk to the team.

These will be held on Wednesday, April 27 at Sherburn Community Centre, from 3.15pm to 5.45pm, and on Thursday, May 5, at Pittington Village Hall, from 3.15pm to 6.45pm.

In the meantime, Northumbrian Water and its partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley, will be carrying out further investigative work in the area.

Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, Dean Thompson, said: “The environment and providing resilient services for our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this investment will deliver both for customers in the Pittington and Sherburn area.

“We are looking forward to meeting interested customers at our two events, and talking to them about how we will be investing in the area’s water quality.”