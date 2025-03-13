(L-R): 186 Property Solutions apprentices Luke Seaman, Kyle Sugars, Cara Jackson, and Josh Airey

186 Property Solutions calls for more construction apprentices to tackle skills shortage

186 Property Solutions, a leading commercial property refurbishment and regeneration specialist, is urging action to address the declining number of apprentices entering the construction sector.

The company, which is expanding and looking to recruit apprentices across the trades warns that the industry must focus on encouraging the next generation of skilled workers if it’s to secure its future.

Latest national figures from Protrade’s 2025 State of Construction report reveal that construction apprenticeship starts fell by 1.4% in 2023/24, following a 5% drop the previous year.

Since the 2021/22 peak of 26,060 new apprentices, overall apprenticeship starts have fallen by 14%, with only 24,230 new apprentices entering the UK construction industry in 2023/24. While this remains higher than pandemic-era levels, it’s still far below what is needed to support the government’s 1.5 million new homes target over the next five years.

The North East, in particular, recorded 2,030 new construction apprenticeship starts in 2023/24, making it one of the lowest-ranked regions for new entrants.

Headquartered in Darlington, with an additional office in Berkshire serving the South of England, the company specialises in the refurbishment, renovation, and enhancement of commercial properties and has experienced an increase in work across multiple sectors, including offices, healthcare, education, industrial, and leisure.

The team currently includes electrical apprentice Luke Seaman, newly arrived joinery apprentice Josh Airey, and Kyle Sugars, due to complete his joinery apprenticeship this summer, whilst Cara Jackson recently completed her business administration apprenticeship. To strengthen its workforce, the business is actively seeking to recruit more apprentices across the trades.

Jonathan Carter, a director of 186 Property Solutions, said: “Our business was founded on experienced tradespeople, but as we grow, we want to bring on the next generation. However, with apprenticeship numbers declining and demand for skills increasing, urgent action is needed.”

The key problem facing the construction trades is an ageing workforce and skills drain combined with a declining interest – with the number of apprentices aged 16 entering construction dropping by 4% in 2023/24, with 17-year-olds down 2% and 18-year-olds down 1%.

He added: “I urge policymakers and industry leaders to take decisive steps, including enhancing careers education to promote skilled trades and providing greater employer support. Apprenticeships offer a clear career path for young people and ensure businesses like ours have a skilled workforce. We’re committed to giving apprentices firsthand experience and career progression, but the industry must do more to highlight these opportunities and shift outdated perceptions.”