WOMAC 2025 fundraiser raises more than £17,000 for cancer charities

Annual fundraiser held on 17th June at The Kia Oval, London

£17,266.10 raised in total, surpassing the £15,000 goal

Proceeds to benefit BRIGHT Cancer Care and Skcin

Support from sponsors, including headline sponsor Kia, and generous prize donors made the event a resounding success

Women On the Move Against Cancer (WOMAC) held its annual fundraising event on Tuesday 17th June at The Kia Oval, London. Thanks to overwhelming support from the automotive industry and its generous guests, the event raised an impressive £17,266.10 in aid of its 2025 chosen charities – BRIGHT Cancer Care and Skcin.

The evening, which brought together automotive professionals and the wider community, featured a raffle and tombola with a range of prizes generously donated by WOMAC’s network of friends, partners and sponsors. The funds raised will be split equally between the two charities, helping to support their critical work in cancer treatment, education and prevention.

BRIGHT Cancer Care provides vital funding for research and specialist equipment to improve treatment for patients with gastrointestinal and hepato-pancreato-biliary cancers. The charity works closely with experts at St Luke’s Cancer Centre and the HPB Surgery Unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital.

Skcin is the UK’s leading skin cancer awareness charity, focusing on education, prevention and early detection. The charity develops targeted initiatives for high-risk groups and delivers national accreditation schemes to promote long-term impact.

Georgia Fox, Past Chair of WOMAC, said:

“We’re so proud of how this year’s fundraiser turned out and genuinely blown away by the generosity of our guests, patrons, and sponsors. Every year Team WOMAC rallies to support amazing cancer charities and in 2025 we’re honoured to be backing the brilliant work of BRIGHT and Skcin, it means a lot to play even a small part in their vital missions.”