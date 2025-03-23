Jonathan Carter of 186 Property Solutions

186 Property Solutions welcomes £180m government solar panel investment – but urges wider roll out

186 Property Solutions, a leading specialist in commercial property refurbishment and regeneration, has welcomed the government’s announcement of a £180 million investment to install solar panels on hundreds of schools and hospitals – but warns the initiative must be expanded.

The funding, confirmed by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, marks the first major initiative by the newly launched state-owned company, Great British Energy, and forms part of the government’s broader net zero strategy.

Under the scheme, solar panels will initially be installed at 200 schools and 200 hospitals, helping to reduce energy bills, cut carbon emissions, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels for frontline public services.

Jonathan Carter, a director at 186 Property Solutions, said: “As a company dedicated to the regeneration and refurbishment of commercial and public buildings, including within the education sector, we fully support the announcement that hundreds of schools and hospitals will receive solar panel funding.

“I hope it will lead to a much wider rollout, enabling more schools and public buildings to benefit from energy efficiency, reduced running costs, and future-proofed infrastructure.

“At 186 Property Solutions, we have worked on schemes where solar systems have been part of the refurbishment scheme and so appreciate the vital role they play in reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy costs, and making public buildings more sustainable and resilient.”

Headquartered in Darlington with an office in Berkshire serving the South of England, 186 Property Solutions recently completed 64 general school refurbishment projects across the North East and North Yorkshire during the summer period.

The Great British Energy initiative has also been welcomed by public sector leaders including the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) and NHS Providers, who highlighted the growing financial pressure energy costs place on essential education and healthcare services.