1965 ‘The Prisoner’ Mini Moke

The most famous Mini Moke in the World

One of the two surviving Mokes used in the 1968 ‘Cult’ TV series starring Patrick McGoohan

The whole restoration process has been documented

One truly remarkable car going under the hammer is the 1965 ‘The Prisoner’ Mini Moke. This Mini Moke is one of the two surviving Mokes used in the 1968 ‘Cult’ TV series starring Patrick McGoohan and, of course, driven in the series by the man himself. This exceptional example was customised for the programme by Wood and Pickett along with three others in the summer of 1966 for the Prisoner series,and transported to Portmeirion in September 1966. This Moke (HLT) is the only one that is, beyond any doubt, used on screen!

In 2011 the car was then re-discovered in a bad state where it was then purchased at auction by current owner and vendor of Silverstone Auctions, Phil Caunt. Phil started on a restoration adventure where he preserved much of the Moke to a great standard. The whole restoration process has been documented by Silverstone Auctions vendor and indeed the ‘story’ has been well covered in the motoring press including a multi-page feature in ‘Mini World’ magazine, a spot on the cover in the same publication in September 2018, a six-page article in ‘Classic & Sportscar ‘ (March 2018) as well as numerous another magazine article.

