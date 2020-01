In 1998, Jordan Brand, then in its initial season, created its first women’s Air Jordan silhouette. The shoe’s aesthetic linked with the dimpled leather of the Air Jordan XIII, while the herringbone traction signaled high-performance intent. Its inspiration came from an emerging community of professional female players — stamping both a new style on the game and spurring its growth across the world.

More than two decades later, the women’s Air Jordan returns January 16.