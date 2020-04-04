With 14 models in the line-up, the 2020 Mazda CX-5 range is priced from £27,030 to £39,085.

SE-L, Sport and GT Sport trim levels with automatic and manual gearbox choice across the range.

165ps Skyactiv-G petrol models with manual gearbox now feature cylinder deactivation.

The multi-award-winning Mazda CX-5 range has been updated with the launch of the 2020 Mazda CX-5, which now features efficiency improving cylinder deactivation on manual petrol models. While across the range, you can now opt for Polymetal Grey Metallic paint for the first time.

Since the launch of the original Mazda CX-5 in 2012, 60,000 have found homes in the UK, while sales of the second-generation model have now passed the 25,000 cars mark. Thanks to this popularity, the CX-5 has always been carefully updated without changing the successful formula that has won so many customers over.

Launched in June 2017, the second-generation CX-5 was updated in the summer of 2018 with additional standard safety equipment and a power increase for the high-output 2.2-litre Skyactiv-D diesel engine, while a small update last year saw the introduction of Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM as standard across the range and a revised climate control panel.

Now the 2020 Mazda CX-5 continues this gentle evolution with the introduction of cylinder deactivation on manual 165ps Skyactiv-G petrol models, which delivers a reduction of 8g/km of C02 when measured on the WLTP cycle. Inside, the 2020 model year SUV is marked out by changes to the central command screen, which now sees the mapping extend to the full extent of the physical monitor to give a larger and clearer colour touchscreen.

Always an SUV praised for its dynamic ability, Mazda’s unremitting commitment to driver engagement saw subtle tweaks to the CX-5’s suspension set-up in the 2019 update, which further refined the CX-5’s well-regarded balance of agile handling and comfortable ride quality. A thicker front-anti roll bar, smaller rear anti-roll bar and revised front stabiliser bushings combined with new urethane material in the rear damper top mounts and amended damping valve structures to deliver the improvements. In addition, the 2019 updates saw the introduction of Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control system – GVC Plus, which now features direct yaw control to enhance stability at speed. As a result, the 2020 Mazda CX-5’s dynamic set-up is unchanged, although improvements to sound insulation have further enhanced cabin refinement.

The 14-model range features six petrol models and eight diesel models. Matched exclusively to front-wheel drive with a choice of automatic and manual transmission across all petrol models, the 165ps Skyactiv-G petrol is available in all three trim grades: SE-L, Sport and GT Sport. As before, the 2.2-litre Skyactiv-D diesel is offered in 150ps and 184ps outputs. The popular 150ps engine is matched to SE-L and Sport grade with front-wheel drive, while the 184ps version is paired with all-wheel drive in Sport and GT Sport grades. As with petrol CX-5s there’s a choice of automatic and manual gearbox across all diesel models.

In the UK market 73 per cent of CX-5 sales are taken by Sport models or higher and the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport features 19-inch silver alloy wheels, a reversing camera and a power-lift tailgate, while inside it features an eight-way power adjustable drivers’ seat, black leather, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and a windscreen projecting colour head-up display, plus a Bose 10-speaker audio system.

Step up to the flagship GT Sport and exclusivity is enhanced further with a unique 7-inch colour TFT dial display and a premium steering wheel design with a chrome centre bezel and high-grade stitching. As you’d expect for a luxury SUV, the GT Sport features a host of equipment highlights over and above the well-equipped Sport including: front seat ventilation and heated outer rear seats. In addition to the extensive safety kit tally found across the range, the GT Sport’s standard Safety Pack includes Adaptive LED Headlights, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Smart City Brake Support and 360o View Monitor, while externally it’s marked out by 19-inch bright alloy wheels.

Commenting on the launch of the updated 2020 Mazda CX-5, Mazda Motors UK Managing Director, Jeremy Thomson said, “the CX-5 showcases how Mazda can make an SUV that’s stylish, great to drive and capable of luring customers from premium badged rivals. The CX-5 is a sophisticated, practical and stylish SUV, that delivers an outstanding balance of ride and handling”.