When you think about cars, you think about speed, comfort, design, and safety. But before you make the right decision, you need to consider some factors first. For example, you might want to consider a modern and futuristic design.

Today, the trend has been leaning toward going green, and this has benefitted buyers looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Tremendous efforts are being made to be more environmentally friendly, such as plug-in electric cars. Take a look at the Hyundai Kona Electric, which can run for up to 258 miles. Other brands have brought up their contenders for the electric vehicle range, too. These options include Chevrolet’s Bold, Tesla’s Model 3, and Kia Niro EV.

Other trends include lightweight, low, and broad designs. The primary purpose is better aerodynamics, visual appearance, and a more attractive interior. Panoramic roofs are also all the rage today.

The primary consideration that drives sales is the safety rating of the car. The main factor that makes a car safe is the integrity of its materials and design. This affects how much damage the vehicle can absorb during impact in crash performance.

Car safety is also determined by the quality and number of safety features it has. For example, safe cars have high-quality airbags that deploy upon impact. These features cushion the driver and passengers from impact points, such as the sides of the vehicle, the dashboard, and the steering wheel.

Other safety features include antilock brakes, electronic stability control, adaptive headlines, and traction control. This year, the safest cars in the world are Toyota’s Camry, Honda’s Odyssey, and Nissan’s Maxima. Toyota’s Camry has a reliability score of 82 out of 100. Its safety grade is 9.9 out of 10, and critics give it a good score of 9.1 out of 10. It’s a very reliable car.

Now, let’s examine some of the most recommended and best brands you need to look at this 2021.

Kia

The oldest motor vehicle manufacturer in Korea is Kia Motors Corporation. It began its journey in 1944 as a maker of motorcycles and bicycles. It was founded by Kim Cheol-ho, who helped lead Korea’s first bicycle in 1952. The name Kiais of Sino-Korean origin, which means “to come up out of or rise out of Asia.”

Kim was an ingenious man whose efforts eventually ushered the production of Kia Brisa, the company’s first compact car. The company stands proudly as the 19th best brand according to the 2021 Consumer Reports Car Brand Rankings. Let’s find out why.

For starters, Kia is known to produce cars with power-packed and remarkable performance. They’re primarily known for efficiency, improved mileage, and lower carbon dioxide emissions. Their design is also aesthetically appealing. You can find the best Kia car for sale in trusted auto centers.

Among the best in Kia’s arsenal is the K900, the company’s fanciest and biggest sedans. The impressive fuel-efficient twin-turbocharged V6 engine powers it. Another option that boasts a spacious and premium interior is the 2021 Kia Stinger. This car is known for its engine performance, balanced handling, and good predicted reliability.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Company began its journey in 1947 as an engineering and construction company. In 1967, it became the vehicle manufacturer it is known today. It released its first car the following year, the Cortina.

Hyundai ranks top 10 out of 32 car brands according to the 2021 Consumer Reports Car Brand Rankings. Hyundai cars are known to have loads of features installed. These features include twin-tip mufflers, ventilated front seats, and wireless chargers. The best thing about Hyundai cars is that they’re so futuristic that their designs remain relevant even 10 years later.

Their range of powerful engines is popular among buyers across the world. Hyundai was the first company to release a BS6-compliant turbo-petrol engine into the market. Their cars also have high resale value. In other words, among the other vehicles in the market, Hyundai ones have a low depreciation rate. They keep up to 60% of their value.

They boast cars that are not only efficient and designed for a wide range of users but also built with excellent quality. They don’t hold back when designing and manufacturing luxurious body panels, excellent interiors, and smooth upholstery. It’s a company that has remained consistent over the years.

Mazda

Mazda currently stands at the top of the 2021 Consumer Reports Car Brand Rankings with a score of 80. BMW and Subaru follow their lead with respective scores of 78 and 76. Jujiro Matsuda started Mazda, a company that began in 1920 at the heart of Hiroshima City, Japan.

Mazda is known for cars with functional and sophisticated designs. It’s a company that prides itself in appearance, fuel economy, and technology. Its new models belong to the most reliable and safe cars. Today, the 2020 Mazda CX-5 remains one of the best in its arsenal.

The Mazda CX-5boasts powerful steering capabilities with advanced driving mechanics. It’s easily one of the most popular dream cars in the world. Its driver-assist features cover lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and automated braking. That’s why it’s one of the safest cars out there, too.

2021 has brought together at least 32 motor vehicle brands to the top, and among the best choices are Kia, Hyundai, and Mazda. If you’re hunting for cars today, take a look at these brands and consider their design, aesthetics, and safety. Happy car hunting!