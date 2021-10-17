The substantially revised 2022 Mazda CX-5 is available to pre-order now with deliveries in January.

Fresh styling across the range, new models and increased trim differentiation mark out the 2022 CX-5.

With five trim grades, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 range starts at £27,845 for the 2.0-litre 165ps SE-L.

A significantly updated version of Mazda’s stylish, spacious and dynamic SUV – the 2022 Mazda CX-5 is the latest example of Mazda’s successive updates and refinements to every aspect of this ever-popular SUV. Since the launch of the original Mazda CX-5 in 2012, 69,500 CX-5s have been sold in the UK and today it accounts for around 25 per cent of UK sales.

Arriving in the UK early next year, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 features a bold new look with an evolution of its award-winning Kodo Design. Revised front and rear bumper designs combine with new headlight and taillight clusters to give the 2022 CX-5 a distinctly more modern and sharper look. At the front a more three-dimensional and powerful grille design is combined with a new signature wing trim that no longer heads into the lamp cluster, while at the rear the new bumper shape and stronger taillight design sharpens the rear styling.

In the UK the 20 model 2022 Mazda CX-5 line-up features five trim levels: SE-L, Newground, Sport, Sport Black and GT Sport. For the first time, individual model grades feature subtle styling differentiation to give customers the option of choosing a CX-5 with a unique character and focus. The three stand out trim grades: Newground, Sport Black and GT Sport each have a distinct personality to ensure the CX-5 range offers more choice than ever before.

As before, the entry point to the CX-5 range is the SE-L model, which is offered with either the 165ps Skyactiv-G petrol or 150ps Skyactiv-D engine. Making its debut with 2022 Mazda CX-5, and offered exclusively with the 165ps Skyactiv-G engine, the stand-out Newground model features a slightly more rugged look with front and rear silver underguard trims matched to silver lower body side skirts, black door mirrors and 19-inch black diamond cut alloy wheels. Subtle lime green accents in the grille are replicated inside with lime green air vent louver trims, while the Newground’s black half leatherette seats have matching green piping. Perfect for an active lifestyle, the boot even features a reversible waterproof boot floor, while the Newground can be specified in the new for 2022 model year Zircon Sand Metallic paint colour.

Predicted to be the biggest seller in the UK, the Sport model is offered with a choice of 165ps Skyactiv-G petrol or 150ps and 184ps Skyactiv-D diesel. The higher output diesel is offered with a choice of front or all-wheel drive. Matched exclusively to an automatic gearbox this 184ps Skyactiv-D AWD Sport is the entry point of Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system in the 2022 Mazda CX-5 range.

The new Sport Black trim is another model that offers customers a unique look, offered exclusively with the 165ps Skyactiv-G petrol engine and front wheel drive, it delivers a sportier interpretation of the CX-5’s new look with gloss black detailing on the wheel arches, side moldings, door mirrors and signature wing grille surround. Subtle red accents within the grille and 19-inch black alloy wheels finish the sporty look, while inside the black leather seats feature red stitching, which is also found around the cabin in areas like the door trim, centre console and steering wheel.

Sitting at the top of the 2022 Mazda CX-5 range, the GT Sport is the premium flagship model that combines a unified one-colour exterior with a high-class interior that features the smooth tactility of brown Nappa leather and the luxurious textures of genuine woodgrain. Externally, the single colour body and trim details highlight the CX-5’s dynamic proportions, while the cabin features the luxurious materials and high levels of technology you’d expect of a premium SUV.

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 GT Sport also features a wide choice of engine, drivetrain and transmission with both the 2.0-litre 165ps Skyactiv-G and 194ps 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol available. As before, the 165ps engine is matched to front wheel drive, while the larger 194ps petrol comes exclusively with all-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox with cylinder deactivation for improved efficiency. The GT Sport is also offered with the 184ps Skyactiv-D diesel matched to all-wheel drive.

Thanks to the unique styling of the GT Sport, Sport Black and Newground models, and a 20-model range that offers a choice of automatic or manual gearbox with every trim level, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 is a family SUV tailored around customers to give them more choice and options for personalisation than ever before.

The 2022 CX-5 introduces Mazda Intelligent Drive select (Mi-Drive), which enables the driver to select the most appropriate drive mode with one touch of a switch. On 194ps petrol GT Sport models the i-Activ AWD system now benefits from an Off-Road Mode, which makes driving feel more natural on un-made and slippery surfaces. Mazda’s next generation of Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture has now been applied to the 2022 CX-5, further evolving the bodyshell, suspension and seats to enhance ride comfort and reduce fatigue, while road noise has also been greatly reduced, particularly when driving on rough surfaces such as gravel.

The 2022 CX-5 now features wireless Qi phone charging tray in the centre console, while the updated range of i-Activsense safety systems standard across the range now includes Cruise & Traffic Support (CTS). CTS helps reduce driver fatigue by assisting with accelerator, brake pedal and steering operations when stuck in traffic jams. Finally, the front Adaptive LED Headlights (ALH) have also evolved to give finer control over light distribution.

Commenting on the arrival of the 2022 Mazda CX-5, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, said: “the Mazda CX-5 is an incredibly important car in Mazda’s history. From the launch of the original first-generation car in 2012 it has been a hugely popular choice for UK SUV buyers, who have loved its style, quality and driver engagement. It’s the car that established Mazda as a maker of genuinely sporty SUVs, which deliver class leading quality and high levels of standard equipment. And with the launch of the 2022 Mazda CX-5, more than ever the CX-5 is an SUV that’s stylish, great to drive and capable of luring customers from premium badged rivals”.

Adding, “the new GT Sport, Sport Black and Newground models offer a unique look inside and out, giving even more choice for our customers who can order a 2022 Mazda CX-5 now with deliveries early next year”.

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 joins Mazda’s SUV line-up alongside the Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid system equipped Mazda CX-30, which now features the updated e-Skyactiv X engine and the Mazda MX-30 – Mazda’s first battery-electric vehicle, ensuring Mazda has a SUV range that offers customers a wide choice depending on their motoring needs.

Model Estimated ‘On the Road’ Retail Price CO 2 Emissions (WLTP) Fuel Consumption Combined WLTP (MPG) VED Band BIK TAX % 2021/2022 Monthly Tax Liability 20% / 40% SKYACTIV-G Petrol 165ps 2WD SE-L / Black Cloth £27,845 154 41.5 I 34% £154 / £309 165ps 2WD SE-L Auto / Black Cloth £29,445 164 38.2 I 36% £173 / £346 165ps 2WD Newground / Black Leather1 £28,845 153 41.5 I 34% £160 / £320 165ps 2WD Newground Auto / Black Leather1 £30,445 165 38.7 I 37% £184 / £368 165ps 2WD Sport / Black Leather £30,945 153 41.5 I 34% £172 / £344 165ps 2WD Sport / Black Leather / Safety Pack £31,745 153 41.5 I 34% £176 / £353 165ps 2WD Sport / Stone Leather / Safety Pack £31,945 153 41.5 I 34% £178 / £355 165ps 2WD Sport Auto / Black Leather £32,545 166 38.7 I 37% £197 / £394 165ps 2WD Sport Auto / Black Leather / Safety Pack £33,345 166 38.7 I 37% £202 / £404 165ps 2WD Sport Auto / Stone Leather / Safety Pack £33,545 166 38.7 I 37% £203 / £406 165ps 2WD Sport Black / Black Leather £32,945 153 41.5 I 34% £183 / £366 165ps 2WD Sport Black Auto / Black Leather £34,545 166 38.7 I 37% £209 / £419 165ps 2WD GT Sport / Brown Nappa Leather £33,345 153 41.5 I 34% £185 / £371 165ps 2WD GT Sport Auto / Brown Nappa Leather £34,945 166 38.7 I 37% £212 / £423 194ps AWD GT Sport Auto / Brown Nappa Leather £37,485 182 35.3 J 37% £225 / £451 SKYACTIV-D Diesel 150ps 2WD SE-L / Black Cloth £29,310 147 50.4 H 33% £160 / £319 150ps 2WD SE-L Auto / Black Cloth £31,245 160 46.3 I 36% £184 / £368 150ps 2WD Sport / Black Leather £31,910 147 50.4 H 33% £174 / £348 150ps 2WD Sport Auto / Black Leather £33,845 160 46.3 I 36% £199 / £399 184ps 2WD Sport / Black Leather £32,810 147 50.4 H 33% £179 / £358 184ps 2WD Sport / Black Leather / Safety Pack £33,610 147 50.4 H 33% £183 / £367 184ps 2WD Sport Auto / Black Leather £34,745 160 46.3 I 36% £205 / £410 184ps 2WD Sport Auto / Black Leather / Safety Pack £35,545 160 46.3 I 36% £210 / £419 184ps AWD Sport Auto / Black Leather £36,685 173 42.8 J 37% £220 / £441 184ps AWD Sport Auto / Black Leather / Safety Pack £37,485 173 42.8 J 37% £225 / £451 184ps AWD GT Sport / Brown Nappa Leather £37,145 165 44.8 I 37% £225 / £451 184ps AWD GT Sport Auto / Brown Nappa Leather £39,085 173 42.8 J 37% £235 / £470

Options Options Basic Price VAT MSRP Mica/Metallic/Pearlescent Paint £483.33 £96.67 £580 Machine Grey Metallic £583.33 £116.67 £700 Soul Red Crystal Metallic £683.33 £136.67 £820 Stone Leather2 £166.67 £33.33 £200 Safety Pack Includes; Adaptive LED Headlamps, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Smart City Brake Support & 360o View Monitor)3 £666.67 £133.33 £800



1Only Available in Arctic White, Zircon Sand Metallic, Polymetal Grey Metallic, Deep Crystal Blue Mica or Machine Grey Metallic paint

2Only available in combination with safety pack on Petrol Sport models

3Only available on Sport models excluding 150ps Diesel models