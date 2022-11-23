Cameron’s photography expertise rewarded for a second year

The work of a young budding photographer will be featured in a calendar for the second year in a row. Cameron Smith’s stunning landscape shot of Marrick, in Swaledale, has been selected from hundreds of entries for North Yorkshire Youth’s ‘A year in North Yorkshire’ 2023 calendar.

Fifteen-year-old Cameron immediately started taking photographs after seeing the competition advertised again on the school’s social media. Cameron said: “I was so pleased to win a place in the 2022 calendar and decided I’d try for a second time. I decided to focus on a landscape as a contrast to my close-up of a blue-tit last year and took a number of shots. However, it was this landscape that really stood out to me as it had an almost ethereal quality about it in the way the light played against the green tones of the countryside.

“I was over the moon when I heard that my photography had been recognised for a second time and am really proud to have my work commended again. I nearly always have a camera with me when I’m out and about, as living in Richmondshire I am so fortunate that there is always some wildlife and beautiful countryside on my doorstep.”

The Youth Development Team at North Yorkshire Youth said: “We received some fabulous entries in our calendar competition and the quality of the photographs was most impressive. The pictures all tell their own stories, not only showing what a stunningly beautiful area we live in but some of the characters and traditions that make it so special. Last year was the first time we ran the competition and it was so successful that we had no hesitation in making it an annual event.

“After entries were judged and the names of the winning photographs were revealed, we were thrilled to discover that Cameron was a winner for a second time. We particularly loved the composition of his photograph and the way the sunlight is streaming down on the lone sheep in the field, framed by the trees.”

North Yorkshire Youth (NYY) is a charitable organisation founded in 1941 to provide opportunities for children and young people to learn and grow through supporting youth work in North Yorkshire communities. NYY also deliver adventurous activities from Carlton Lodge Outdoor Centre in Thirsk and offer training opportunities for young people and those who work with them.

Calendars are available to purchase at £9.99, plus £1.99 postage, and can be ordered by contacting Rachel Rabjohns on rachel@nyy.org.uk

Jenna Potter, Headteacher, said: “Once again, Cameron has created a stunning photograph. I am really impressed with the way he has captured the lighting in the shot. I was over the moon to hear that Cameron’s photography skills had been recognised for a second time. I am fully expecting it to be a hat trick in 2024!”