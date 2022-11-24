5 Tips for Turning an Old House Into a Smart Home

Converting an old house into a smart home can be a daunting task. There are so many choices to make and technologies to integrate. But don’t worry; here are some tips you can follow to have a smart home in no time.

1. Do your research.

Once you know what you want, it’s time to start researching your options. What kind of products are available? What do other people say about them? Is there anything else you need to consider, like whether your home is compatible with the technology? Don’t rush into anything until you feel confident that you’ve considered all of your options.

Remember that not all innovative home features are created equal. You probably don’t need a motorized window shade in every room of your house. So, once you’ve done your research, it’s time to prioritize your needs and determine which features are most important to you. This will help you stay within budget as you build your perfect smart home.

And, unless you’re an experienced DIYer, work with a qualified contractor who has experience installing intelligent home systems. They’ll be able to help you navigate the challenges of integrating new technology into an older home and make sure everything is installed correctly the first time around.

2. Start with the basics.

Before you start tearing out walls and installing expensive gadgets, take a step back and evaluate what you really need. Do you want whole-home automation? Or are you just looking for a few simple conveniences like intelligent lighting and climate control?

It’s important to know what your goals are before you start spending money. For example, if you’re looking for convenience, then a few strategically placed smart sensors and light switches might be all you need. On the other hand, if you’re looking to control your entire home from one central hub, then you’ll need a more robust system with multiple components.

No matter what type of system you decide on, make sure it’s compatible with other smart home devices you might want to add in the future. That way, you can start from scratch if you decide to expand your setup down the road.

3. Upgrade the garage door.

An often-overlooked aspect of upgrading an old house is garage door opener repair or replacement. If you’re planning on integrating your garage door into a more extensive smart home system, then you’ll need to make sure it’s compatible with the other components. Otherwise, it won’t be as valuable as it could be.

Even if you’re not planning on connecting it to a larger system, an old garage door opener can be inefficient and unreliable. Replacing it with a new model will help ensure that you always have easy access to your home, even if you forget your keys or the power is out.

Moreover, a new garage door opener can add other features to your home, such as voice control or remote access. So, if you’re looking for ways to make your old house smarter, this is a great place to start.

4. Think about functional storage.

Another easy upgrade is to look for ways to add functional storage. If your old house has limited closet and cabinet space, then this can be an excellent way to ensure all your belongings have a place.

Look for creative ways to maximize the amount of storage available in each room. For example, if you’re working with a small bathroom, consider using wall-mounted shelving or under-the-sink organizers. In the kitchen, you can add extra cabinets and drawers to help keep everything in its place.

Creating more functional storage will make your home feel smarter and more organized with minimal effort. It can even help you reduce clutter around the house, making it look and feel more welcoming.

5. Add automated security.

For many people, home security is a top priority. And when it comes to home security, automation is vital. Automated security systems can help you keep an eye on your home while you’re away and alert you if something seems suspicious.

You don’t have to invest in an expensive system either; plenty of affordable options are available. For example, you could install motion-activated cameras that alert your phone when something is amiss. Or, you could set up a security system with sensors to detect intruders and trigger an alarm.

No matter what type of automated security system you choose, it’s important to ensure you can easily monitor your home even when you’re away and take action if something doesn’t seem right. That way, you can rest easy knowing your home is safe and secure.

Once everything is up and running, sit back and enjoy all the benefits of living in a connected home. Whether it’s energy savings from automated lighting or the peace of mind that comes with being able to monitor your home while you’re away, there’s a lot to love about living in a smart home.