Lighthouse Shines For Jon

An ex-director of one of Newcastle’s most iconic firms has set up a new business venture using another of the north east’s iconic landmarks as his inspiration.

Jon Malton is a former managing director of Ringtons Tea having worked his way from the shop floor to the boardroom. His career took him all over the world visiting suppliers, attending trade exhibitions, and adding valuable contacts to help in his demanding role.

After leaving the organisation, Jon set up his own consultancy Malton and Co to give other business owners the benefit of his experience and business acumen to help them succeed in today’s difficult market place.

Now, he has created the Lighthouse Business Club, a powerful community of business owners and senior executives who share their ideas, challenges, and opportunities with each other to help them grow their businesses.

The name of the club came from St Mary’s lighthouse which Jon sees every day from his house in Whitley Bay, a building that has always inspired him.

“Lighthouses are amazing structures, they guide people to safety, keep them away from danger and stand up to all the rigours that nature sends. Business is sometimes like a rough sea and my role leading the club is to help navigate members and their organisations into calmer waters, and towards their goals”

There will be three groups in the long term with Jon launching the group aimed at businesses with a turnover in excess of £1million first. Future groups will be aimed at senior managers and small business owners. Each peer group will have no more than 12 members, all from non-competing organisations, across different industries, with different skill sets and viewpoints. They will meet every six weeks at different venues across the region and as well as networking they will receive the benefit of listening to a high calibre speaker on topical business matters. Each meeting will end with a social event such as axe throwing, river trips or simply a nice meal out. Jon has already booked venues such as The Catalyst, Live Theatre and Alnwick Gardens with the first meeting being held in an executive box at St James’ Park.

“The meetings will be insightful, dynamic and value adding. They are based on 100% trust and confidentiality and the willingness of members to share and take part in the process. It will be like having your own board of non-executive directors for less than the price of one. I’ve already booked some world-class speakers from around the world to talk about topics including strategy, exit planning, futurism, sales, marketing, and customer service.

Two founder members of the club are delighted to be part of Jon’s vision.

Karen Weir MD of Blyth based insurance brokers, Weir Insurance said:

“We’ve been helping our clients with their insurance needs since 1972 and as far as insurance goes, we’ve probably seen it all. But as an MD, there are times when it is good to talk to people at an executive level who have no hidden agenda and who simply want to offer their experience and help. That is why I think the Lighthouse Business Club will be a success.”

Tony Cleary MBE from County Durham’s Lanchester Group agreed:

“When you are in the right environment with trusted people you make better decisions, become better leaders, and achieve better results. Jon has used his vast knowledge and experience to provide this unique club and I’m sure it will shine its light on a lot of successes in the region.”

Photo: L to R Karen Weir, Tony Cleary MBE and Jon Malton (The Bigger Picture Agency)

