Understanding The Types Of Loans And Which Would Suit You Best

Investing is a significant commitment. Whether investing in a car or a house, these purchases can consume a substantial portion of our funds. One common way many finance these investments is by taking out a loan.

Of course, taking out a loan has advantages and disadvantages that should be addressed before making any decisions. Understanding these can be useful in your decision-making process. The general rule with taking out a loan is ensuring that you will be able to pay it back in the agreed instalments.

Before diving in and choosing a loan, ensure that you understand the different types and which will suit you best. If you are unsure, keep reading to find valuable tips to help you with your decision-making.

Choosing For Property

Buying a home is an exciting chapter. It is the first step a person or couple will take onto the property ladder. The home they buy might be their forever home, or it could be their first house that helps them to decide what they want in a property. Regardless, it is likely that they will need a mortgage to help them to finance purchasing a property. Property purchases are one of the most significant investments a person will make in their lifetime, and it is one that they will more than likely need additional financial funding to help them secure it.

When buying a home, there are various types of loan options available to choose from. These include the following:

Fixed-Rate Mortgages – Obtaining a fixed-rate mortgage is one of the most common home loans many will take out when purchasing a property. The advantage of a fixed-rate mortgage is that the interest rate that needs to be paid will remain the same for a set total of years. Regardless of the Bank of England base rates increase, a person will still pay the same rates they had agreed on when they took the loan out. There is the choice of two-year or five-year fixed-rate mortgages, but individuals can choose from mortgages with longer fixed terms.

Discount Mortgages – With a discount mortgage, these are calculated based on variable-rate deals which have been charged to a person's chosen lender's standard variable rate without the fixed margin. Unlike the fixed-mortgage rates, if a person's lender were to increase the standard variable rate, the payments for a discount mortgage would rise accordingly.

Tracker Mortgages – Similar to discount mortgages, the monthly repayments will alter accordingly if rates change. These rates are more likely to increase than decrease. However, it is possible for them to decrease, albeit on rare occasions. With tracker mortgages, the variable rate deals monitor the Bank of England's base rate but with a percentage added on.

Investing In A Car

For those looking at investing in a car, there are plenty of options to choose from that can help you get there. Of course, the cost of a car is often a fraction of the cost of a property. Sometimes the cost of a car could match that of a deposit for a home. Depending on the car model and make will significantly influence the cost of the car, along with its age and mileage. Some might have the funds to buy a car without additional financial support. For those without that option, these are some of the types of loans available to help get a car.

Leasing A Car

Leasing a car means that you do not own the car. Instead, you are making monthly payments to use a car for an agreed amount of time. The monthly costs will be influenced by many factors, including the value of the car and the time you intend to use it. Choosing to lease a car is not an option many choose, but the choice is there.

Personal Contract Purchase

A personal contract purchase is one of the most commonly used loans for individuals buying a car. Those that choose this option will pay a non-refundable deposit to the value of their choice of vehicle. They will then borrow the rest. From there, they will make monthly payments that enable them to cover depreciation and interest costs. Once they have reached the end of their contract, they will have the choice to trade their car and start a new personal contract purchase, return the vehicle or buy it outright.

Hire Purchase

With a hire purchase, the loan obtained is secured against the car. If an individual chooses this option, they can use the car and make monthly payments to pay the cost of the car. Once the final payment has been made, they will own the car. However, any missed payments can lead to the car being repossessed, so it is essential that a person is in a financial position to afford this.

There are many complexities within each type of car loan. As such, it is worthwhile seeing which one is the best option for you, your lifestyle and your financial situation.

Other Choices Available

Obtaining a loan for a property and a car is two are of the most common reasons people take out loans. The loan choices mentioned above are a few options that many will consider when taking out a loan to help pay for their car or home.

Short Term Loans – Short term loans are an option for those needing to cover costs for things like car repairs or bills coming through higher than anticipated. Compare short term loans and their providers, such as Sunny, to find the best offer. Carefully consider your choice before moving forward.

Credit Cards – Credit cards are a popular loan choice by many individuals. It allows individuals to borrow money, which they repay back at the end of each month. One thing to note is that there will likely be an interest rate on the money borrowed. However, some credit card companies will offer zero-interest periods as a way to entice new customers. Your credit score will influence your chances of being accepted for a credit card, so it is worth checking beforehand.

The Bottom Line

With a clearer understanding of the various types of loans available, you can begin your own thorough research into learning more about the options you think are the most suitable. Like with any loan, thoroughly read through the agreements to ensure you fully understand what you are agreeing to.

Ensure that you have carefully considered all options and understand what happens if you are unable to pay back your loan. Knowing the answers to possibilities that could occur will help you to make more informed decisions with your choice of loan. If you find yourself struggling with research, ask friends and family or even reach out to experts in these fields for their opinion. They can help to explain what options are best suited to you and your situation.

Taking out a loan is something that requires careful planning and consideration. Without it, a person could risk putting themselves in an unfavourable financial situation that could have been avoided. Keep some of these tips in mind when looking at the different types of loans. They could help to put you on the right track.