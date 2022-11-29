A Region of the Future: Dubai’s Smart Evolution

In the past few years, Dubai has turned into a regional hub for technology and innovation. Representative of UAE’s exponential technological growth, the country is showcasing what innovation could look like outside of Silicon Valley and Europe.

Investors and entrepreneurs alike are recognising Dubai’s economic potential, ranking Dubai as the number one country for foreign direct investment (FDI) and technology transfer in the AI and robotics sector. They are embracing the future of tech and contributing to Dubai and UAE’s investment and technological ecosystem, which benefits the whole world.

Today, we look at how Dubai is driving its smart evolution forwards.

Expo City Dubai: the future of sustainable smart cities

Dubai has been a popular destination amongst tourists for quite some time now with their state-of-the-art architecture and shopping hubs.

Dubai boasts smart city projects that fuse the Internet of Things, modern architecture, and sustainability to become greener global destinations for urban living, business, and innovation.

With eyes on the future, Dubai has developed its Expo City Dubai, which opened on 1st October 2022 with a spectacular show titled “Awakening of Al Wasl” . The show is free to visit and will be on display five evenings a week (Wednesday to Sunday). Dubai Expo City is the legacy plan of Expo Dubai 2020 and is a part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The Expo City Dubai will feature iconic attractions, such as Al Wasl Plaza and the Garden in the Sky observation tower, as well as a number of offices and leisure facilities.

“It will be a city that embodies the dream of every city, and one which continues to bring joy to our children, our families, and all those we love,” commented His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Expo City Dubai is set on bringing sustainability to the city. As His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Expo City Dubai will be an environmentally friendly city, one friendly to families, to the economy, and to future generations”. The city will be free of single-use plastic and will retain 80% of its already existing infrastructure, including 123 LEED-certified buildings.

Dubai attracting tourists the smart way

Expo City Dubai definitely played a role in boosting the country’s tourism. Over the course of six months, it attracted over 24 million visits.

Dubai has been implementing forward thinking into its tourism sector to create bountiful opportunities for economic growth, and the figures attest to that. Data from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) shows that between January and June 2022, Dubai attracted 7.12 million international overnight visitors, which is more than 183% growth in visitors compared to the same period the year before.

But what’s attracting tourists to Dubai? Certaintly, its grandiose projects that embrace innovation and are mesemerising to the human eye have something to do with it.

The country is home to many of the world’s tallest structures: Burj Kalifa (world’s tallest building), Gevora Hotel (world’s tallest hotel), Ain Dubai (world’s tallest Ferris), and the Palm Fountain (world’s largest fountain).

To take things further, Dubai has brought snow to the desert by building the largest indoor ski slope in the world. Located in the Mall of the Emirates shopping centre, it has 22,500 square meters of indoor ski area and a snow park. Ski Dubai is also home to its very own colony of King and Gentoo Penguins. If you’ve completed your ski instructor course, then Ski Dubai should be the next destination on your bucket list to put your skills into practise. This is an opportunity of a lifetime tо experience skiing in the largest indoor ski slope in the desert and explore the foreign lands of the Middle East, while revelling in futuristic urbanism.

Recent improvements and investments in Dubai have shed light on the country’s economic potential. Tourists are flocking to witness the grandiose innovations, while more and more people are considering the country for long-term residency. Its smart city initiatives provide align with sustainable living, while its well-developed leisure establishments promote well-being and entertainment.

