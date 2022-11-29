What is the EU Golden Visa Program?

Several years ago, it was realistic to “buy” the opportunity to legally reside in another country only in small island countries. But today, such programs as the Golden Visa are actively used in Europe. According to an expert of the company Immigrant Invest Evgeniya Morozova, this is due to the fact that even the EU countries are interested in attracting new investments.

Nowadays, it is possible to get a Golden Visa in several states of the Old World. The investor must contribute in some way to the development of the economy in order to enjoy residence. For this, he will receive the right to legally stay in the territory.

What are the rules when applying for residency by investment

As for the requirements, each country has its own set. The most general requirements are for:

Age. Only people of legal age may submit an application. Legality of funds received. You will need to provide documents to show that your money has been legally obtained. No criminal record.

Those who receive a golden passport can legally stay in the EU, to do business, study and have access to almost all privileges.

Top golden visa programs: where do they work?

In Europe, several countries offer to obtain their documents. These include:

Malta. The island state offers some of the most favorable conditions in the EU. The minimum investment amount starts from 690000 euros. For this money, you can buy a house, or apartment. The full citizenship will be available after 1-3 years, depending on the amount invested. Portugal. Here you need to spend from 280000 euros. A lower investment is assumed in regions where there is not so dense construction. If you want to buy real estate, its value must be from 500000 euros. The path to obtaining a passport of the country will be open in 5 years. However, participants in the golden visa program immediately get access to education, medicine, and quality infrastructure. In addition, they will be able to travel around Europe without problems. Italy. A special program has been running in this country since 2017. It assumes that you will receive a residence permit if you make an investment of 500,000 euros or more. You can immediately move your family to Italy. In addition, residents will receive certain tax preferences, which will allow them to develop their business. In the future, it opens up access to obtaining citizenship of the country. Greece. This country has one of the most profitable and affordable programs. It assumes that foreigners can get approval within 60 days from the date of application. Now, the lower threshold for investment is 500000 euros. In this case, there is no need to be in Greece all the time. You can travel freely around Europe, and discover new countries. Ireland. You have to invest from 1 million euros to get citizenship of this country. It is valid only for the representatives of states that are not members of the EU. An alternative is to donate to one of the local foundations. Its size must be no less than 500000 euros.

It is quite realistic to get residency by investment in Europe now. This process in different countries is not the same. However, if you have the necessary sum and the money is received legally, there won’t be any obstacles for legal residence and work in a particular state.

Therefore, choose the best program for yourself, enjoy all the benefits, and then, you can get the full right to be part of the EU.