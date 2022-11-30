North Tyneside Business of the Year Comes Out of the Blue

Once again, the best of North Tyneside’s businesses have been showcased at the glittering North Tyneside Business Awards which celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The annual awards, which are organised by North Tyneside Business Forum, celebrate the huge contribution that businesses make to the local economy and how they make North Tyneside a great place to live, work and visit. The ceremony was held at the Village Hotel, Cobalt Park and was attended by members of the business community and hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Steffen Peddie.

This year there were five categories with the winner of each being automatically entered into the prestigious ‘Business of the Year’ award. The winners of each category were:

New Business – North Shields based Blue Mental Health are a team of mental health practitioners who specialise in helping children and young people by delivering mental health training for schools. Formed in June 2021, the judges recognised their commitment to North Tyneside and the positive impact they have made on residents, their commitment to making a difference and rowing their business.

Resilience – Littley Bay Ltd is a role-playing play centre for young children based in Whitley Bay. Young explorers can play in miniature shops, an ice cream parlour and even a small version of the Jam Jar Cinema. They have dealt with an 18 month closure, storm damage and staffing changes whilst staying loyal to their customer base and supporting local families throughout a difficult economic period.

Innovation – Lamasa Tech Ltd based on the North Tyne Industrial Estate in Benton design interactive experiences with digital technology and solutions. Their products include self-service kiosks, video walls, and transparent displays to help communicste important business messages.

Heart of the Business – Peter Adamson from West Chirton based, NE Display has, even with personal difficulties and business restrictions, shown a real passion for what he does whilst adding a creative flair and going above and beyond. Peter was found to be at the core of their business, helping solidify the business’s reputation by consistently delivering a unique and quality service from start to finish

Action on Climate Change – Based at Tynemouth Station, Ride Electric sells and hires the next generation of ebikes. Their unique products encourage people to leave the car behind and take to two wheels.

The “North Tyneside Business of the Year” award for 2022 went to Blue Mental Health for their pioneering work tackling mental health issues in children and the impact their business has had on North Tyneside and it’s residents

Director Jonny Morton said: “We are delighted to have won this award.I knew what we had was special but because mental health has always been the poor relation in healthcare in the UK, I’d never imagined for a minute that the local community would see it in such a great light. It tells us the tide is turning and we’re at the front of the turn.”

There was also the Heart of the Community Award which was nominated and voted for by the public to recognise businesses which go the extra mile to look after their local community. The finalists were Scentaholic from Howdon, The Square and Compass Bar Café in Whitley Bay and Claire’s Family Fitness in Wallsend. The most votes went to Scentaholic who took the prestigious award.

Karen Goldfinch, Chair of the North Tyneside Business Forum, said: “ Every year I see more examples of busnesses that are leading the way in their sectors. It makes me very proud to be able to say that these are North Tyneside businesses who are excelling in everything that they do.”