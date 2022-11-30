T3 Square Up to Secure Deal

Despite the tough economic times local security provider T3 Security is continuing to go from strength to strength securing new contracts with blue chip clients and local authorities.

Former Doormen Peter Moore from Gosforth and Richard Townsend from South Shields formed T3 Security in 2008 initially to provide security staff to bars, clubs, and small shopping outlets. Now, the pair have their own offices in Seaton Burn and manage security for some of the region’s most iconic night time venues as well as hospitals, construction sites and events.

Now added to their growing portfolio of regional clients is Trinity Square in Gateshead which houses Tesco Extra, Costa Coffee, Boots, and many other High Street brands. The contract came after T3’s work was recognised by national property management company and estate agents Savills.

“As a company we believe in doing things right every time and our reputation and procedures were what Savills were looking for to manage the security aspect of the shopping centre,” said Peter. “Our work ethos is simple – ‘keep the venue and our clients safe’. We achieve this through staff training, understanding the business and our 30 years of experience in security provision. We are delighted to be working in this prestigious shopping centre.”

Growth is very important to T3 as fellow director Richard Townsend explains: “The Trinity Square contract is important to us for a number of reasons. It reinforces our footprint in the north east and it also allows us to look for more opportunities not only in the retail sector but in others too, for example we’ve just won a major contract with Durham County Council.”

Indeed, the firm have just been added to the Crown Commercial Framework which allows them to tender for prestigious government contracts. “This recognition by the government is testament to the way that we operate as a business with well trained and professional security staff. It’s not easy to get onto this framework and we are now in contention for contracts alongside some of the biggest names in the world of security,” said Richard.

The pair have more than 350 staff working from the Scottish Borders to North Yorkshire and also operate a 24/7 CCTV monitoring operation from their Seaton Burn offices. The personal safety of their staff is important, and every team member is tracked via mobile applications to protect them and also to demonstrate to the client that their property is being well looked after.

T3 put a lot of emphasis on training their team so that the customer receives the best possible service. Every member of staff is fully registered, accredited, and certified and ongoing training is given to make sure that everyone is up to date with legislation and changes in procedures.

"We've come a long way from being made redundant to building up our business based on hard work, reputation, and professionalism. Adding contracts such as this one at Trinity Square can only be good news for our client, the public and ourselves," said Peter.