Appeal for new volunteers to join Sunderland Guide Dogs group

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs has put out an urgent plea for new volunteers to join a supporter group in Sunderland.

In particular, they are in need of a group coordinator, to support with community events and collections to help raise much needed funds.

The opportunity is open to anyone who would like to support a good cause and be part of a local social group.

Lizzie Spencer, Volunteering Coordinator for Guide Dogs said:

“If you want to find a way to give back to a great cause and have some fun, then there is nothing better than joining one of our groups. It gives you the chance to connect with your local community, gain new friends and really make a difference to people living with sight loss.”

There are around 2 million people living with sight loss in the UK. Guide Dogs supports people with a visual impairment to maintain their independence and live the life they choose. They provide a range of services from the iconic guide dog service, support for children and young people and volunteer-led services such as My Sighted Guide.

To provide these services the charity relies on dedicated volunteers.

Whether you have lots of spare time or just an hour a week, the group has room for anyone interested in getting involved.

Volunteers must be age 18 or over and full training and support is provided. To apply go to https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer or call the volunteering office on 0345 143 0191.

The UK’s first guide dog partnerships qualified in 1931. Since then, the charity has partnered over 36,000 people with a guide dog and transformed the lives of thousands more through other services.