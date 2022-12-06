North East Company Pledges Support for Local Hospice

Mobile Mini UK, the global supplier of portable accommodation and containers, with its UK headquarters in Stockton-On-Tees, extends its charity involvement by partnering with a local end-of-life healthcare provider. Teesside Hospice, in Middlesbrough, which relies on volunteers, fundraising and corporations, will receive support from Mobile Mini, whose employees will be invited to volunteer for the charity in work time.

With the rising cost of living impacting on many charities, important funding is needed to maintain the services at the hospice, including impatient care, a wellbeing centre, outreach support and bereavement counselling.

Helen Johnson, Director of People and Development at Mobile Mini UK said: ‘‘Here at Mobile Mini we are delighted to have become a Teesside Hospice Corporate Supporter. We recognise the outstanding level of support given to their patients with end-of-life care and the valuable support available for families. We look forward to helping them continue delivering such an excellent service to the local community.”

Commenting further, Katie Sadler, Corporate Development Manager for the charity said: “Teesside Hospice is delighted to welcome Mobile Mini as a new Corporate Supporter providing the hospice with an annual donation, several offers of fundraising and employee volunteering. Working in Partnership, this support will assist Teesside Hospice in caring for over 3,000 people every year who are living with a terminal diagnosis. Thank you to all at Mobile Mini.”

Mobile Mini has pledged to donate and to participate in a range of activities in 2023, including local sports and fitness events and networking. There will also be a ‘volunteering week’ for all employees and the wider community, throughout the year.

With a considerable track record in supporting charities, Mobile Mini UK has previously participated in a DIY SOS for BBC Children in Need, and donated containers to a pre-school in Cambridgeshire, enabling 100 pupils and 25 employees to return to school during the pandemic.

Mobile Mini would like to encourage other businesses to get involved and to follow the campaign on social media using #CorporateVolunteering.

For more information about the hospice visit www.teessidehospice.org