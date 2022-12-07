7 ways to make hybrid working more productive for you and your team

Hybrid working is the new normal. More than 7 out of 10 (74%) U.S. companies are either using or planning to implement a permanent hybrid work model.

Moreover, digital natives and gen Z’ers expect hybrid working options when applying for their first professional roles after graduation.

Employment and tech experts now believe that less than 1 in 5 companies will have a 100% onsite working model by the end of this decade.

But, at the same time, hybrid working doesn’t suit everyone. And like anything new, it’s created a fresh set of unexpected challenges for workers and employers.

Common issues include:

Keeping staff motivated

Measuring productivity without being intrusive

Combating feelings of isolation and loneliness

Digital connectivity issues

Maintaining a healthy and productive work/life balance

So what can we do about them?

The researchers from business solutions supplier Brother.co.uk decided to do some investigating. They captured data from some of the best online businesses and management resources to identify the biggest hybrid working challenges.

Then they created a guide to help managers make hybrid work less stressful and more rewarding for their teams.

The tips include encouraging staff to invest in dedicated home working stations, rather than just opening the laptop at the kitchen table every morning.

There’s advice on adopting the best digital collaboration tools, ensuring everyone works off the same page, even when working in entirely different locations.

There are guidelines for creating virtual hang-out spaces, giving your staff a chance to connect on a human level (i.e. have a little gossip) when hybrid working.

And most importantly, you’ll find recommendations for instilling a hybrid work culture that puts people in control of their day without negatively impacting overall productivity.

Check out all the tips in the infographic. This is your guide to boss-level remote work leadership.