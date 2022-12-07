North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Business

7 ways to make hybrid working more productive for you and your team

Byleeneomam

Dec 7, 2022 , ,
Infographic Header-494756d2

Hybrid working is the new normal. More than 7 out of 10 (74%) U.S. companies are either using or planning to implement a permanent hybrid work model.

Moreover, digital natives and gen Z’ers expect hybrid working options when applying for their first professional roles after graduation. 

Employment and tech experts now believe that less than 1 in 5 companies will have a 100% onsite working model by the end of this decade.

But, at the same time, hybrid working doesn’t suit everyone. And like anything new, it’s created a fresh set of unexpected challenges for workers and employers.

Common issues include:

  • Keeping staff motivated
  • Measuring productivity without being intrusive
  • Combating feelings of isolation and loneliness
  • Digital connectivity issues
  • Maintaining a healthy and productive work/life balance

So what can we do about them?

The researchers from business solutions supplier Brother.co.uk decided to do some investigating. They captured data from some of the best online businesses and management resources to identify the biggest hybrid working challenges. 

Then they created a guide to help managers make hybrid work less stressful and more rewarding for their teams.

The tips include encouraging staff to invest in dedicated home working stations, rather than just opening the laptop at the kitchen table every morning.

There’s advice on adopting the best digital collaboration tools, ensuring everyone works off the same page, even when working in entirely different locations.

There are guidelines for creating virtual hang-out spaces, giving your staff a chance to connect on a human level (i.e. have a little gossip) when hybrid working. 

And most importantly, you’ll find recommendations for instilling a hybrid work culture that puts people in control of their day without negatively impacting overall productivity.  

Check out all the tips in the infographic. This is your guide to boss-level remote work leadership.

By leeneomam

Related Post

Business Health Law & Finance

Revealed: Top 10 workplace accident hotspots in the UK

Dec 7, 2022 First4Lawyers
Awards Business Food & Drink

Cake Stories enjoys another slice of success

Dec 6, 2022 Rob Lawson
Business

Anime Profile Pictures

Dec 6, 2022 admin

You missed

Fashion & Beauty Health Life

How to nail dopamine dressing for your complexion

Dec 7, 2022 admin
Business

7 ways to make hybrid working more productive for you and your team

Dec 7, 2022 leeneomam
Technology

How Technology Has Aided The Life Science Industry

Dec 7, 2022 Media Admin
Law & Finance Education

How are salary benefits calculated?

Dec 7, 2022 zoekamber