Stockton eye hospital welcomes Matt Vickers MP after clinic is rated ‘outstanding’ by industry regulator

SpaMedica eye hospital on Princeton Drive, Thornaby, has been awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating by independent regulatory body the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for its cataract surgery and YAG laser capsulotomy services – and was visited by Stockton South MP Matt Vickers, who congratulated the team on their high level of patient care.

CQC inspectors recently assessed the hospital’s services, reporting that “outcomes for patients were positive, consistent and exceeded expectations… the hospital consistently achieved better clinical outcomes for patients compared to similar services.”

The report also highlighted the warm and welcoming environment at the hospital, stating: “staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions”. As a result, “patient feedback was continually positive about the way staff treated people”.

After hearing of the hospital’s achievement, Matt Vickers MP visited the site for a tour of its facilities – including its state-of-the-art ‘dry lab’ training suite, where both SpaMedica and NHS trainees can practice cataract removal – and met staff and patients, including Barbara Haley who was undergoing pre-operative assessment for cataract surgery.

The Stockton South MP discussed the current situation regarding hospital waiting lists in his constituency with SpaMedica Lead Scrub Practitioner, Ivor Morgan, and the company’s Medical Director, Dr Alex Silvester.

SpaMedica is helping to reduce NHS cataract surgery waiting times for local patients, with appointments available within just four weeks.

Matt Vickers MP said: “The facilities here are highly impressive, and all credit to the staff for providing such a fantastic service for patients – I can see why they were awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating by the CQC. We’re currently petitioning for a new diagnostic hospital in Stockton in response to long NHS waiting times in our area; it’s wonderful that local cataract patients already have access to the exceptional SpaMedica hospital, and it’s great to hear of the work they’re doing in helping to drive down waiting times for local residents.

“The innovative training suite is also a brilliant asset for the region, open to NHS trainees as well as SpaMedica’s own staff and helping to develop the expertise of future ophthalmologists, so they can continue to provide an excellent service in our community.”

Lead Scrub Practitioner at SpaMedica Stockton, Ivor Morgan, added: “It was great to welcome Matt to the hospital and show him around. We’re delighted with the outcome of the CQC report, which is a result of the hard work of every single person in our team and demonstrates our passion for providing the highest standards of care for our patients, helping them get their independence and quality of life back.”

Stockton is the seventh SpaMedica hospital to achieve an ‘outstanding’ rating. All of SpaMedica’s hospitals that have been inspected to date have been rated as good or outstanding.

SpaMedica Stockton’s inspection report is available to view on the CQC website. Other key findings include:

The service had a bespoke training programme for staff, which provided one to one training support and professional development opportunities for staff.

The hospital’s complication rates were well below the national average.

The service provided a 24-hour, seven-day a week on-call service for patients.

Patients’ video stories were available to view on the website for patients to watch prior to their procedure, providing reassurance and information.

The service provided free artificial tear drops to patients to prevent them experiencing ‘dry eyes’ after their procedure.

