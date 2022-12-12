5 Attributes You Want to Look for in a London SEO Consultant

Would you like to work with an SEO consultant and grow your business? Getting a professional on your side can be just what your business needs to become more popular in London and worldwide. With optimisation, you can increase your website’s traffic and secure more sales.

But, in order to do this, you need to find the right SEO consultant. We are talking about one not just based in London. We mean a person that is a good fit for your business. Here are five desirable attributes that good SEO consultants have.

Dedicated

SEO is not something that is easy, nor will you see results overnight. So, you want to look for an SEO consultant that is dedicated and zones in on a project. Indeed, you want to make sure they give everything to help your business and optimise your website.

Therefore, you want an SEO consultant who is dedicated to his or her craft. You will know if this is true if they have been in the SEO industry for a long time. In addition, they are likely to continue learning and improving their skills. For example, check out https://www.clickslice.co.uk/seo-consultant-london/. You can learn more about Joshua George and how he has been working on SEO for the last seven years, achieving fantastic results for a variety of clients.

Passionate

If you do it right, there is a lot of money that can be made from SEO. This means that there are people in the industry that make this the sole focus of their services. They want to charge you big prices and do minimum work for it. But, as a business, you are not looking to hire a professional that is in it for the money. You want someone that actually cares.

So, another attribute you want to look for in a London SEO consultant is passion. You want to know that they love SEO and are focused on achieving results for businesses. Often, this is going to be something you realise through reading their biography on their website or by talking to them personally. The passion will be obvious and not something that is rehearsed or fake. You will be able to feel it.

Hardworking

Again, achieving results with SEO is not easy, and it takes time to improve a website’s Google ranking. This means that you need an SEO consultant that is hardworking and willing to put in the hours to achieve results. This is going to be particularly true if your website is struggling right now and not on the first page of Google.

It will be obvious when you find an SEO consultant that is hardworking. They are going to be motivated from the beginning and really interested in helping you. You will also be able to tell from case studies and their website. You will see that consultant achieve big things.

Analytical

When it comes to SEO, you are not just looking for a consultant that has completed a course or knows about every technique out there. You also want someone that has analytical skills and that can read data. In particular, this is going to be necessary for examining your website. You need someone that is going to be able to analyse what is going on and what needs improvement. Then, they need to be able to create a strategy to change this.

Therefore, look for an SEO consultant that has an analytical mind. You want to know that they can do more than just pick any SEO strategy for your website. They need to be good with numbers, understand the data and know how to use it to your advantage.

Honest

Ultimately, you want to work with people that are honest. You need them to tell you the truth about what your website is like at the beginning and what they are able to achieve. Sometimes, honesty is the best policy. You need to trust someone is able to tell things straight to your face.

In your first interactions with an SEO consultant, you will be able to tell if they are open and honest. The clues will be in the language they use to you. If they are willing to tell you that your website is in bad shape, this is a good sign. It means they recognise work has to be done and they are honest enough that they are going to tell you that from the beginning.