BYD celebrates production of millionth record-breaking DOLPHIN SURF

Millionth example of global smash-hit EV rolls off line in Xi’an, China

Production milestone achieved just 27 months after model’s debut

DOLPHIN SURF becomes fastest-selling A00-segment car in history

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new-energy vehicles, has officially marked the production of the one millionth DOLPHIN SURF, setting a new manufacturing benchmark for compact EVs.

Known in China as the SEAGULL and Latin America as the DOLPHIN MINI, the DOLPHIN SURF has redefined what customers around the world can experience in a compact EV, by offering cutting-edge technologies, efficient packaging and no compromise on equipment or safety. The millionth example of the car rolled down the production line at the model’s home factory in Xi’an, China, just 27 months after the first, becoming the fastest-selling model in its segment in history.

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li commented: “The DOLPHIN SURF has set benchmarks and records ever since it was introduced, topping the monthly sales charts in its class more than 20 times in just over two years. We said at the car’s recent European launch that it’s a global superstar that breaks down barriers to the adoption of sustainable mobility, and we’re thrilled that a million examples are now on the roads around the world. Regardless of whether you know this vehicle as the SEAGULL, DOLPHIN MINI or DOLPHIN SURF, its recipe for success is pure and simple: an accessible zero-emissions vehicle that’s practical and flexible for everyday use in cities and beyond, and packed with BYD’s useful technologies.”

The DOLPHIN SURF has been such a huge success that it has been instrumental in the development of the global compact EV market. Its recent introduction in Europe – where new-energy vehicles account for just nine percent of the A- and B-segments – will now help to improve adoption rates of sustainable mobility in this region.

Measuring 3,990mm long, 1,720mm wide and 1,590mm tall, the DOLPHIN SURF has dimensions and agile handling that make it perfectly suited to narrow city streets and small parking spaces – yet clever use of BYD’s self-developed e-Platform 3.0 chassis delivers cabin space and a boot capacity that are comparable with cars from the class above, making the model an ideal single-car option for both professionals and small families.

In Europe, the DOLPHIN SURF is available with a choice of technical configurations, each delivering a compelling mix of abilities to customers. The entry point to the line-up, Active, pairs its 30kWh battery with a 65kW motor, while Boost features the same power but a larger 43.2kWh battery for a WLTP Combined range of 322km and a City range of 502km. The range-topping Comfort then takes the larger battery and pairs its with the most powerful motor in its class (115kW/220Nm), delivering a 0-100km/h time of just 9.1 seconds.

Regardless of trim level, every DOLPHIN SURF comes with a comprehensive standard-equipment list, featuring a 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera, LED daytime-running lights, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, NFC keyless entry and start, adaptive cruise control, air conditioning and electrically adjustable side mirrors. As well as their bigger battery and larger 16-inch alloy wheels, Boost versions of the car add electric adjustment on the front seats, along with rain-sensing wipers and electric folding side mirrors. And the range-topping Comfort features a 360-degree camera, LED headlights, rear privacy glass, side-mirror footlights, heated front seats and wireless smartphone charging.