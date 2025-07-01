Royal Enfield announces first ‘JDM’ ride event – join the Super Meteor and Shotgun 650 Showcase

The first 2025 Royal Enfield ‘Journey, Destination, Memories’ (JDM) event has been announced, with all riders welcome to join the opening ride, with more JDM events set to take place across the UK this summer. Join the Royal Enfield Team for this first edition running from Cooperb Motorcycles to Brewpoint.

Cooperb Motorcycles, Northants, England – Royal Enfield proudly announces its first ‘Journey, Destination, Memories’ (JDM) event, taking place on the 3rd of July at Cooperb Motorcycles. Kicking off a summer of special JDM events, customers can learn more about the Royal Enfield Custom project, take a test ride, and for this Cooperb event, join the team on a ride out for dinner and drinks at Brewpoint.

Running alongside the brand’s renowned Global Riders community events, the JDM programme offers riders a unique insight into the Royal Enfield Custom Team, where many of the renowned and unique machines showcased at events like BikeShed are conceived.

On top of this, riders attending the Cooperb event get to freely experience the Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor on the open flowing roads of Northamptonshire, with coffee and refreshments provided throughout the day. Cooperb Motorcycles are also offering the chance to ride the special ‘Wayward Edition’ Shotgun fitted with accessories, and a chat with the Custom Team may give you some ideas on designing your own ride!

Royal Enfield UK Marketing Manager, Becky Blackmore, commented

“JDM events aim to offer our riders a real insight into the passion behind everything we do. We are nothing without our global community. Being able to host events like this—where riders can learn more about the Custom Team and then hit the road together—is a fantastic opportunity for us all. We can’t wait to meet and ride with everyone who joins us.”

Test ride slots will run from 11:30am to 4pm, giving riders the chance to explore some of Northamptonshire’s best A and B roads aboard Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor. The Custom Team will be due to arrive in the afternoon ahead of the evening JDM event, and riders are more than welcome to join them for a brew before setting off on a test ride.

The event also includes an exclusive introduction from the Royal Enfield Custom Team, with a specially commissioned custom build on display, before the group ride to Brewpoint for dinner and drinks, bringing the event to a memorable close.

A total of 50 slots will be available and can be booked here: Royal Enfield UK Riders Club

Royal Enfield Rider Club members will also receive an email invitation to this and future JDM events.